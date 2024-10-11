North West premier endorses Bahurutshe ba ga Gopane’s chief

North West Premier Lazarus Mokgosi has settled the long-running dispute over who should inherit the throne at Bahurutshe ba ga Gopane. This means the North West government has recognised Dikgetse Gopane as the leader of this community.

The commission of inquiry was established following the death of Kgosi Jango Gopane. It aimed to establish facts and advise the Premier on the Bahurutshe Ba Ga Gopane traditional leadership dispute.

The succession claims were between Dikgetse Gopane and Kereeditse Gopane. He was appointed as Bahurutshe’s leader in 2014.

According to North West High Court documents, when Kgosi Kingsley Gopane abdicated in 1995, his younger brother, Kgosi Jango Gopane, was named and recognised as the Kgosi of the Bahurutshe Ba Ga Gopane. Kgosi Jango Gopane died on July 23, 2011. Following his death, it became necessary to appoint a successor.

Dikgetse Gopane became sole contender for Kgosi title

Talks were held between the North West Provincial Government and members of the Royal family until October 29, 2012. That was when Dikgetse Gopane was the sole contender for the title of Kgosi.

His argument rested on the fact that he is the eldest son of the late Kgosi Jango Gopane.

However, later that year, the government informed the royal family that Kereeditse Gopane claimed chieftainship of the traditional community.

Her claim was based on the assertion that she is the seed child of Kgosi Kingsley Gopane, who abdicated. This contradicted the affidavit in which Kingsley Gopane said he had no such seed children.

The Royal family is said to have designated Kereeditse as the Kgosigadi on April 5, 2014.

Four months later, Dikgetse disputed the appointment. He argued that he was the rightful incumbent of the office.

Commission appointed to probe the succession dispute

The commission was appointed. The Commission investigated Dikgetse Gopane’s claim that his father was the legitimate Kgosi whose chieftainship was never disputed. Also Kereeditse Gopane’s “seed raising” claim. She stated that Kgosi Jango took over the chieftaincy because she was still young.

The third claimant, MG Sebogodi, claimed that his father was introduced as the heir in 1966. But this was dismissed because it was not addressed in the current dispute.

The commission reviewed Dikgetse Gopane and Kereeditse Gopane’s versions. It discovered that in 1995, the then-premier issued a letter of designation for Kgosi Jango. He recognised him as Kgosi rather than regent.

“Having read the findings, I am inclined to favourably consider the claim of Dikgetse Gopane as a successor and senior traditional leader,” said Mokgosi.

Dikgetse Gopane will be designated as the senior traditional leader. This for the purpose of issuance of a recognition certificate in terms of Act 5 of 2005.

Ruling by commission

Mokgosi further implored that the Traditional Council be reconstituted in line with relevant Acts and Customs within 60 days. That Kgosi and the Council reconstitute the executive.

And that the hereditary positions of headmen and heads of tribal authorities be confirmed before the end of 2024. Also that the hierarchy of traditional leaderships of Bahurutshe Ba Ga Gopane as in 1993 General Notice, be retained.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content