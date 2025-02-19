North West premier pays visit to fallen soldier Moreo’s family

The North West government leadership braved the heavy rain to pay homage to Itumeleng Moreo’s family at Extension 39 outside Mahikeng on Tuesday.

Moreo, 37, was one of the 14 soldiers killed last month while on a peacekeeping deployment in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

President Cyril Ramaphosa received their mortal remains last Thursday during a ceremony at Centurion’s Swartkop Airforce Base.

Premier pays tribute

“We came here as the North West government to come and pay our homage and comfort the family. And to indicate to them that we are also mourning with them,” said North West Premier Lazarus Mokgosi.

“It is not only them [who] have lost, the nation has lost. You will recall that when we decided to participate in the peacekeeping mission on the continent, South Africa volunteered to also participate in that exercise.”

Mokgosi said the Moreo family was not alone in these trying times.

“We are here to say it is not only them who have suffered this great loss. The government and the nation have also suffered.”

Mokgosi encouraged the family to accept their loss.

Big loss to province

“In this world, we come and we go, it just depends on how we are living this world. But also we say, ‘this is a national funeral. And as the province, we come and also put our contribution as a show of support’. But most importantly, we are facilitating between Pretoria and us here in the province. This in terms of ensuring that there is a successful funeral for this giant of the province and of the nation,” Mokgosi explained.

Mahikeng Ministers Fellowship also paid tribute. Deputy chairperson Piet Tlhabanyane said they were there to send messages of condolences.

“We offer our sincerest deepest condolences to the Moreo family at large. And we say, Itumeleng gave his life indeed for the nation. He gave it when it was with Sandav. But he finally paid the price of even giving his life to this nation. And we are so grateful, we believe the Moreo family will take comfort in that very fact.”

Sigh of relief

Jerry Moreo, uncle to the deceased, said the premier’s visit was a sigh of relief.

“There is a bit of sense of relief for the entire family. Finally, after the repatriation process taking so long and frustrating us, we get to receive his remains. So that we can pay our last respects, heal, and be able to home on.

Moreo’s funeral service will be held at the Mmabatho Civic Centre on Saturday.

