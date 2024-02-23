North West serial rapist gets 11 life sentences plus 363 years

The North West Division of the High Court of South Africa, sitting at the Klerksdorp regional court, handed over a hefty sentence to Johannes Ontsheketse Tshabile for rape and other strings of charges.

String of charges

Tshabile, 43, was sentenced to 11 life terms for the rape charges. He also got a cumulative 363 years for other serious charges.

These include nine other charges of rape, attempted murder, theft, robbery with aggravating circumstances, robbery, attempted robbery, assault, assault with intent to commit grievous bodily harm, attempt to commit a sexual offence and sexual assault.

Tshabile, who was on the list of the most wanted criminals in the North West, pleaded not guilty to all 65 charges. The court found him guilty of all of them.

Crimes committed between 2012 and 2018

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Regional Spokesperson Henry Mamothame confirmed the matter. He said that Tshabile’s conviction emanates from incidents that took place in Wolmaransstad in the district of Maquassi. They occured between December 2012 and May 2018. The suspect accosted unsuspecting women on the streets.

Mamothame explained: “He would then drag them to nearby fields, threaten them with a knife, rob them of their belongings. …The suspect would then rape them before fleeing the scene. In some instances, he would strangle, stab with a knife, and assault victims with bricks and other objects. He would do this before robbing and raping his victims. In some instances, he would accost couples and attack the male counterparts and assault them. He would do this before robbing and raping their partners.

Victim aged 15, another aged 65

“Amongst his victims are a 15-year-old girl and a 65-year-old woman who endured the pain of his hands. It also emerged in court that in some incidents he was accompanied by an unknown accomplice.

“The accomplice also committed similar offences with him. He was linked to the offences through DNA specimens,” Mamothame said.

Arrested in 2019

According Mamothame ,Tshabile was arrested in 2019 following an intensive police investigation. The court denied him bail. He also managed to escape from the Wolmaransstad police station, aided by a police officer.

“He was later re arrested and the police officer was dismissed from duty and criminally charged. The matter is still pending in court,” He added.

Advocate Riekie Krause urged the court not to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence of life imprisonment. This is considering the emotional, physical, and psychological trauma suffered by the victims in the hands of Tshabile.

Prescribed minimum sentence

Krause further urged the court to consider the Victim Impact Statements. Herein the victims describe their ordeal and the trauma they continue to suffer. This affects their day-to-day lives, owing to the rape and assault incidents.

Judge Tebogo Djadje agreed with the state. He remarked on the responsibility the court has in protecting society against such perpetrators. Particularly after they lived in fear for almost six years.

She further described Tshabile as remorseless and having no regard for women and children.

Sentence welcomed

The Director of Public Prosecutions in the North West, Dr Rachel Makhari lauded the prosecutor, Sergeant Pule Morake from the SAPS. Makhari lauded them for ensuring that the victims were afforded the justice they deserve. The North West Provincial Police Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Sello Kwena, also commended the team.

They further commended the role played by the Sexual Offences and Community Affairs for discharging their mandate. That of prioritising sexual offences cases. The Thuthuzela Care Center was lauded for providing support to the victims in preparation for trial.

