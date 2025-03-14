North West ‘serial rapist’ nabbed with victims’ handbags, cellphones

A 36-year-old man who is accused of unleashing a few months of reign of terror on a North West community on the platinum belt has been arrested.

According to police, the alleged serial rapist was nabbed by officers from the Public Order Police (POP) and Tactical Response Team (TRT) who identified, stopped and searched his vehicle on Monday.

He was taken into custody in Boitekong after he was found with multiple handbags and cellphones.

Intelligence-led operation

Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said the arrest was part of an intelligence-led operation.

“Upon searching the car, the police found a replica firearm as well as handbags and cellphones. [These] were later confirmed to be those of the victims,” said Mokgwabone.

It is not clear at this stage whether the suspect had kept the victims’ personal items as souvenirs or he was planning to sell them off.

“Further investigations into the matter by Rustenburg Detectives and the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit, positively linked the accused to five rape and nine cases of armed robbery,” Mokgwabone added.

Police believe the crimes were allegedly committed in the policing precincts of Rustenburg, Boitekong, and Phokeng. They are believed to have occurred between January and March 2025.

Suspect offered lifts to victims

“In committing the offences, the accused would offer lifts to victims. And he’d eventually drive to secluded areas, then threaten the victims with a firearm. He would then rob them of their personal belongings and rape them.”

The accused appeared in the Rustenburg Magistrate’s Court. He was remanded in custody until his next appearance on Monday, for legal representation and a bail application.

Faces more charges

“The suspect is also facing a charge of possession of suspected stolen goods. Moreover, he is yet to be charged on three other separate charges of rape,” Mokgwabone stated.

Acting Provincial Police Commissioner, Major General Asaneng, commended the multidisciplinary team. He lauded their dedication and cooperation in ensuring that the alleged perpetrator is brought to book.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content