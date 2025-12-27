North West traffic authorities’ crackdown on enforcement drives down festive fatalities

A relentless zero-tolerance campaign by North West traffic authorities this Christmas yielded starkly contrasting results: a significant 40% drop in road fatalities was achieved alongside the arrest of 26 drunk drivers and 10 individuals for attempting to bribe officers.

While Transport and Safety MEC Wessels Morweng welcomed the lifesaving reduction in crashes, he issued a firm warning that law enforcement remains unshakeable in the face of intoxication, corruption, and attempts to provoke officers.

The department attributes the success to high-visibility patrols on problematic routes after 6 PM, a strategy that netted most offenders on Saturday, December 20, but also underscores a dangerous trend of motorists losing control of vehicles, with young men constituting 90% of the deceased.

Morweng emphasised a zero-tolerance attitude towards traffic violations and urged motorists to adhere to regulations, drive cautiously in rainy conditions, and maintain safe distances between vehicles.

The arrests occurred primarily on Saturday, December 20, 2025, with 23 of the 26 drunk driving arrests made on that day. The 10 bribery arrests were reported in the Ngaka Modiri Molema and Dr Kenneth Kaunda Districts.

The department attributes the 40% reduction in fatal crashes to its proactive measures. From December 20 to 26, 2024, the province recorded 24 fatalities, whereas this year, the number significantly decreased.

Two-thirds of crashes during the same period in 2025 were caused by drivers losing control of their vehicles, with 90% of fatalities being men aged 23 to 48 years old. Common violations included excessive speeding, recklessness, and drunk driving.

Morweng expressed satisfaction with the reduction in fatalities, stating, “We will continue to be friendly and help all motorists either coming to or passing through the province.

However, we will not tolerate any indiscretions. We appeal to all road users in the province to adhere to all regulations.” He also highlighted the dangers posed by rainy conditions, urging drivers to “ensure that you keep a safe distance between yourself and the vehicle in front of you. Drive to the conditions of the road and not to the speed limit.”

The MEC also addressed concerns about law enforcement officers being provoked and recorded out of context, stating, “Unfortunately, we have observed many incidents where law enforcement officers were deliberately provoked and thereafter recorded on cellphones when they were reacting.

“Such recordings are then subsequently distributed extensively without proper context to create an impression that law enforcement officers are out to harass innocent road users.”

Morweng urged law enforcement officers to maintain discipline and calmness while enforcing regulations, stating, “I direct all officers to respond to each situation calmly and with disciplined and never compromised maintenance of law and order.”

Motorists are encouraged to plan their trips, reduce speed during rainy conditions, and comply with traffic laws to ensure safety for all road users.

