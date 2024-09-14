North West villagers relieved as good Samaritan donates road sign

Six villages in Ventersdorp, North West, now have a road sign directing motorists to their villages.

Samuel Motsatsi, a good Samaritan and tuck shop owner, donated a board to the residents on Friday.

This comes after residents said they have been struggling for years to direct people to their villages. There is no signboard or government road sign, even from the main road, that shows they exist.

Residents of Boikhutso village, Matsapola farm, Doornkop, Tsetse village, Welgevonden village, and Ga Mogopa villages say now there will be a visible sign that will make their lives better.

Local business owner spent R7k on the road sign

Motsatsi, who has been running a tuck shop for over 10 years, said he felt it was appropriate to give back to the community.

“We’ve been struggling for years to get deliveries to our villages. Even from the main road, there is no sign indicating or telling motorists where we are located,” he said.

Motsatsi spent R7,000 to have the board erected.

“Information is extremely important, and I am proud of my contribution. I hope it will be appreciated by both community members and motorists,” he said.

Another resident who is a farmer in the area, Jan Mathobela of Doornkop, believes the board will benefit his business.

Relief for struggling businesses in the area

“I own a fish farm and a vegetable farm. When I refer people to Doornkop, they have no idea what I’m talking about. My customers are always getting lost and unable to find my farm.

“Sometimes I must drive 20 kilometres to escort them to our farm. Most of the areas, particularly the farms around here, are referred to as Doornkop. And the locations are widely apart, so they may not know which Doornkop I am referring to. It’s annoying. The profit I should be making is spent on petrol to drive around and pick up my customers,” he said.

It is not only business people who struggle with a lack of signage in their areas.

Online shopping nightmare to end

Gabanthate Dipale, a professional nurse at the Boikhutso clinic, says the board would assist her.

“Most of the time when the deliveries came to our communities, we were suffering. They would keep phoning us and asking where our community was exactly. We end up paying a lot of money as a result.”

Dipale sais she enjoys buying online. “Now deliveries will find it easier to locate me. I am grateful for this board,” she said.

Efforts to get government help unsuccessful

Motsatsi said he had previously attempted to engage the North West department of public works and roads. But he was unsuccessful to get any assistance.

The department’s spokesperson Aubrey Motsurupe said they will visit Motsatsi to see how they can assist.

“The department will send a team on Monday [September 17] to make a visual assessment in the area. And they will make a determination if it can assist afterwards,” he said.