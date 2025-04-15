Northern Cape police searching for missing Cape Town tourist

A manhunt has been initiated by Northern Cape police to find a Cape Town tourist, age 66, who has been reported missing in the Augrabies Falls National Park.

Colonel Cherelle Ehlers, a spokesperson for the Northern Cape police, stated that the tourist made a reservation at the park on Thursday last week.

According to Ehlers, the male visitor is thought to have gone hiking the next day.

“When he failed to return at 4.30pm, park rangers became concerned and promptly reported the matter to the Augrabies SA Police Service [SAPS],” said Ehlers.

“His personal belongings and vehicle were still at the park. A comprehensive search operation was immediately launched into his disappearance.

“A drone pilot is actively participating in the ongoing search efforts, along with members of the Augrabies SAPS, SAPS airwing, Upington search and rescue unit, and Upington K9 unit.”

Ehlers went on to say that anyone who may have information that could assist in locating the missing person is urged to contact the SAPS Crime Stop Number 08600 10111 or Captain Robert Turner at 082 770 4208 or Sergeant Tshepo Marungwana at 084 298 5101.”

All information will be treated with confidentiality, according to Ehlers.

Security guaranteed during Easter long weekend

In the meantime, Ehlers stated that Northern Cape police are prepared to guarantee security during the Easter holiday long weekend, which begins on Friday and ends on Monday.

“The acting provincial commissioner of the police in Northern Cape, Major-General Luntu Ngubelanga, has assured residents and visitors that the SAPS is fully prepared to protect and serve during the upcoming Easter holiday.

“A zero-tolerance approach will be adopted towards all forms of criminal activity across the province.

“Law enforcement operations will be bolstered by community police structures, police reservists, and other relevant stakeholders.

“Priority will be given to combating serious crimes such as contact crimes, residential and business robberies, damage or tampering of essential infrastructure, gender-based violence, drug- and alcohol-related offences, and promoting road safety,” said Ehlers.

She stated that in order to guarantee efficient crowd control and the preservation of public order, major public gatherings will be closely watched.

Driving under the influence

She added: “Major-General Ngubelanga emphasised that alcohol and substance abuse will not be tolerated, given their role in contributing to violent and serious crimes.

“He also encouraged all road users — motorists and pedestrians alike — to adhere to road safety practices to reduce fatalities and serious accidents.”

Roadblocks and vehicle checkpoints will be strategically placed to prevent and identify offences like driving under the influence, according to Ehlers.

Particularly during the rainy season, specialised units, such as the SAPS search and rescue unit, will be sent out to keep an eye on water bodies like rivers and dams, Ehlers said.

“Residents and tourists are urged to exercise caution around water and avoid unnecessary risks during adverse weather conditions. Parents are reminded to be vigilant and aware of their children’s whereabouts at all times.

“Homeowners should take the necessary precautions to secure their property when travelling, and shoppers are advised to remain alert in crowded areas.

“The public is encouraged to avoid carrying large amounts of cash, use debit or credit cards where possible, and stay aware of their surroundings while shopping.

