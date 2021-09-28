Nosicelo Mtebeni’s alleged killer to conduct his own defence

Johannesburg- The court case of the 25-year-old Alutha Pasile, a boyfriend to Nosicelo Mtebeni, who was a final year Law student at the University of Fort Hare in the Eastern Cape, has been postponed to the 9th of November.

This comes after he briefly appeared at the East London Magristrate court earlier today.

Alutha vocally expressed that he doesn’t want to be represented by any lawyer and he will not apply for bail.

His arrest comes after he allegedly, brutally murdered, dismembered his girlfriend’s body, and put it in a suitcase during Women’s Month this year.

Speaking about the issue of phycological support for the traumatized students who were at the scene where this tragic incident happened, and support for the family of the deceased, MEC of Social Development in the Eastern Cape Siphokazi Lusithi said, “All the students that were directly and indirectly affected by this are being attended to and the family of the deceased.”

She also called for a speedy trial.

“We need every sector or community stakeholder to take part in this, including the traditional authorities. We can only beat gender-based violence when all sectors are willing to work together,” she concluded.

Sunday World

Coceka Magubeni