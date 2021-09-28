REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

Nosicelo Mtebeni’s alleged killer to conduct his own defence

By Coceka Magubeni
EAST LONDON, SOUTH AFRICA - AUGUST 23: Murder accused Alutha Pasile in court on August 23, 2021 in East London, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Daily Dispatch/Bhongo Jacob)

Johannesburg- The court case of the 25-year-old Alutha Pasile, a boyfriend to Nosicelo Mtebeni, who was a final year Law student at the University of Fort Hare in the Eastern Cape, has been postponed to the 9th of November.

This comes after he briefly appeared at the East London Magristrate court earlier today.

Alutha vocally expressed that he doesn’t want to be represented by any lawyer and he will not apply for bail.

His arrest comes after he allegedly, brutally murdered, dismembered his girlfriend’s body, and put it in a suitcase during Women’s Month this year.

Speaking about the issue of phycological support for the traumatized students who were at the scene where this tragic incident happened, and support for the family of the deceased, MEC of Social Development in the Eastern Cape Siphokazi Lusithi said, “All the students that were directly and indirectly affected by this are being attended to and the family of the deceased.”

ALICE, SOUTH AFRICA – AUGUST 20: University of Fort Hare students Ruth Williams and Siyabulela Gamnca who were friends of Nosicelo Mtebeni in Quigney yesterday to call for action against gender based violence on August 20, 2021 in Alice, South Africa. Mtebenis mutilated body parts were discovered in a suitcase and a plastic bag on the corner of Fitzpatrick and Fleet streets in Quigney, Eastern Cape. Her head and hands were found hidden in a cupboard in a nearby house. Photo by Gallo Images/Daily Dispatch/Mark Andrews)

She also called for a speedy trial.

“We need every sector or community stakeholder to take part in this, including the traditional authorities. We can only beat gender-based violence when all sectors are willing to work together,” she concluded.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author


Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.