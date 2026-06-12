Not all Comrades runners finish, and it’s life – Kekana to SAPS marathoners

Some runners do not get to the finish line of the Comrades Marathon, and that’s a reality.

Those were the sobering words from the chairperson of the South African Police Service (SAPS) National Marathon Association (NMA), Brigadier Gift Kekana, on Friday, June 12.

He was speaking in Durban at the send-off ceremony of more than 500 SAPS members who are set to participate in the 2026 Comrades Marathon on Sunday, June 14.

‘When you get to the point where you need to bail out’

Encouraging the athletes, Kekana said that one’s inability to finish the Comrades Marathon isn’t about their fitness, but the conditions of the race on the day.

“But what I want to say to you, when you get to that point where you need to bail out of the race, do that with your chest up, raise your head, come to the finish line, we will be waiting for you at the finish line because we know you will have done the most important part of being part of this mammoth task.

“Not everyone is so brave to come run the Comrades marathon. There will always be another time to finish it.”

’86km is not for the fainthearted or weak’

Also present at the ceremony was Provincial Commissioner of KwaZulu-Natal, Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. He urged the members who will be trading their heavy boots for running shoes to represent the SAPS well.

He reminded them that they are participating in the race at a time when “the organisation (SAPS) is going through a difficult time” and “everyone is pointing a finger.”

The police chief spurred them to run for the badge.

“You are running for the badge. Wear the badge with pride.

“The last km are for champions. It doesn’t matter if you’re walking up the hills, as long as one foot goes in front of the other. You are better than a spectator.”

The 99th edition of the iconic ultramarathon is set to take place on Sunday, June 14 – an uprun from Durban to Pietermaritzburg.

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