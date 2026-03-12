Not all state capture cases will end with orange overalls, Andy Mothibi says

South Africans expecting a wave of prison sentences for those implicated in state capture may need to temper their expectations, National Director of Public Prosecutions Andy Mothibi warned on Thursday.

In his first media briefing since assuming office, Mothibi acknowledged the public’s strong demand for accountability following years of corruption exposed by the state capture commission.

But he cautioned that not every case linked to the scandal will necessarily result in imprisonment.

Referring to the popular public call for corrupt officials to be jailed, Mothibi said some cases will culminate in the “orange overalls” many South Africans hope to see — but others may not.

Daniel Smith’s jail sentence

He cited the recent sentencing of former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi’s associate Daniel Smith to seven years in prison as an example of the kind of outcome the public expects.

“The sentence of Mr Smith to seven years last week, in relation to the Bosasa matter, is a significant outcome that will culminate with the ‘orange overalls’ that the public calls for in state capture-related cases,” Mothibi said.

However, he emphasised that the complexity of many corruption investigations means that not every case will end with jail time.

Asset recovery focus

The NPA has increasingly relied on asset recovery and financial investigations as part of its broader strategy to hold those involved in corruption accountable.

Through its Asset Forfeiture Unit, the prosecuting authority has restrained and recovered billions of rand linked to corruption and organised crime.

The NPA also uses legislation such as the Prevention of Organised Crime Act to target the proceeds of crime even where criminal convictions may be difficult to secure.

Mothibi stressed that prosecutors must pursue cases where there are reasonable prospects of success and sufficient evidence to meet the high burden of proof required in criminal trials.

Rebuilding NPA’s capacity

The NDPP’s remarks come as the NPA continues to work through a large number of cases emerging from the state capture commission.

Many of these matters require extensive investigations involving forensic analysis, financial tracing and international cooperation.

Mothibi said rebuilding the capacity of the prosecuting authority is essential to handling such cases effectively.

The NPA is currently reviewing its leadership structure and filling critical vacancies as part of a broader effort to strengthen the institution.

Despite the challenges, Mothibi said the prosecuting authority remains committed to ensuring justice for victims of crime and restoring public confidence in the rule of law.

