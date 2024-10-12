Nota Baloyi claims rape charge was a set up

Nhlamulo Nota Baloyi has claimed that his rape case was nothing but a set up.

The controversial music executive dropped the bombshell in an interview with Sunday World following his stint behind bars, where he spent a weekend.

The Randburg magistrate’s court released him on bail after he made his first appearance.

Baloyi said he believes the messages that purport to be from him were sent after he had fallen asleep.

WhatsApp messages

He didn’t say by whom.

“I believe those WhatsApp texts were a set up… were done while I was sleeping. For me to submit those messages as evidence to a magistrate to get a protection order means I know the context. If I felt I had something to hide, I would not have allowed the public to have full access to those messages,” said Baloyi.

He told Sunday World that he had a good understanding of the concept of consent. And that his accuser was using his name to revive her failing career.

“I refuse to be blackmailed. The best days of her limelight are long gone and that is what made me a target. Sometimes you let your guard down if someone has had that level of fame. And you assume they know how it works.”

Claims people hate him for his prominence

He said there is no other famous person that has achieved his level of prominence. “I cannot be controlled by the media. And whether people write about me or not, people will still hear my story through the internet.”

He also refuted claims that he owed his fame to controversy. He said it’s rather due to his ideas, which are better than other people’s.

“Politics is a very dirty game, and there is no question that the attacks on me are political.

“I have been a leader my entire life. And when I was sitting in my prison cell with 11 other men, I was the one by the door. Those guys stood up for me when others wanted to try their luck with me or bully me.

“I am a formidable opponent, there is not an enemy that I have not completely destroyed. So I am not fazed by anyone who comes at me.”

He said he is planning on going into politics. His ambition is to run for ward 115 councillor as an independent candidate. This in the upcoming local government elections in Johannesburg. He says because he does not want to be associated with any political party, but is open to collaboration.

“These political enemies that I have got are coming at me to destroy whatever I might decide to do next. A friend of mine told me that I do not really need to get into the mud with these guys. He said because I am not in the same game. I have nothing to gain. And they have everything to gain by trying to run a hate campaign against me.

Political ambitions

“My home Ward 115 has been run by a DA councillor with only a matric just like me. I am just finding that there are no new ideas being brought about in the community. And I really want to do something for my city.”

A TV personality and singer opened a rape case against Baloyi at the Douglasdale police station. And the music producer appeared in court on Friday. Baloyi has denied allegations of rape brought against him. The said actress and musician is Itumeleng Bokaba.

Both acknowledge the existence of a romantic relationship between them. The incident allegedly happened in September 2024.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content