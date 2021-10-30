Noxolo Grootboom receives honorary doctorate from Rhodes

Johannesburg- Retired SABC’s IsiXhosa news anchor Noxolo Grootboom has been awarded with a degree from Rhodes University (Doctore of Letters-D Litt- honoris causa).

This was in recognition of her significant contribution to the national pride and culture.

In a video from the university’s website, Grootboom said, she is thankful to Rhodes university for the acknowledgment.

“I would have failed if I do not express my sincere gratitude to my home language. I am on this platform because of IsiXhosa and that is why I refer to IsiXhosa as my pride. My pride, today, Rhodes university acknowledges you,” she said.

She continued to recite a poem is IsiXhosa, about IsiXhosa.

Dr Noxolo Grootboom !!!! Dr Mommy pic.twitter.com/tqGBtxfLb7 — Anele Mdoda (@Anele) October 29, 2021

It’s Dr Noxolo Grootboom to you now. — Anele Mdoda (@Anele) October 29, 2021

Her Majesty Dr Noxolo Grootboom ❤️🖤❤️ pic.twitter.com/o4KNcJ86Cj — #KingBebe 💙👑 (@KingMntungwa) October 29, 2021

Appreciation tweet For Dr Noxolo Grootboom pic.twitter.com/2AfS1hd2oe — Nyiko.Himself (@NyikoooP) October 29, 2021

Dr Noxolo Grootboom to y'all. Congratulations Mama, well deserved. pic.twitter.com/2w9EGWuplR — TroubleGal (@Deartroublegal) October 29, 2021

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Coceka Magubeni