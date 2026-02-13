NPA boss Andy Mothibi hits back at ‘MKP member’ in row linked to stokvel millions

National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Adv Andy Mothibi has condemned what he describes as a brazen and unlawful attempt by an alleged uMkhonto Wesizwe Party (MKP) member to force his way into the head offices of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) amid a heated standoff over frozen stokvel millions linked to a controversial investment scheme.

The condemnation follows the reported circulation of a video on social media showing a man outside the NPA building claiming to be looking for a senior official in the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) and issuing threats if funds are not released.

Attack on the rule of law

According to NPA national spokesperson Bulelwa Makeke, the NDPP views the incident as a direct attack on the rule of law.

“The NDPP strongly condemns this behaviour and views the tactic as not only unlawful, but as an attempt to interfere in the work of the NPA, also as an attack on the rule of law,” said Makeke.

She said the man in the video “uttered threats designed to intimidate the AFU senior financial investigator for doing his work”. And he further threatened to mobilise a mob to block access to the NPA head office for 14 days. Or until money is released to what he termed “the women of South Africa”.

The dispute centres on funds linked to the Growsave Stokvel and Women Against Poverty and Hunger (Pty) Ltd (WAPH).

Preservation orders worth over R4m

Two preservation orders totalling more than R4.19-million were granted to the AFU by the Pretoria High Court in 2024. The first order, granted on September 30 2024, covered R4, 057 259. The second, granted on October 16 2024, related to R136, 709.77.

Subsequently, the AFU obtained a forfeiture order for R136, 709.77, including interest, on June 19 2025.

However, on November 26 2025, the court set aside the initial preservation order of R4, 057 259. And it directed that the frozen accounts be released.

The NDPP has challenged that ruling.

“At this stage, the matter is far from concluded. There are two interlocutory applications pending. The application for leave to appeal and an application in terms of section 18(1) read with 18(3) of the Superior Courts Act,” said Makeke.

Investigations by the AFU, assisted by the National Consumer Commission, found that WAPH invited members of the public to invest a once-off R300 in exchange for monthly groceries for 12 months.

Unscrupulous operators

The NPA said a price comparison showed that the groceries promised were worth about R441, 87 per month. This translated to more than R5, 300 for a once-off R300 payment. It added that members were also encouraged to recruit others. And they could earn cash rewards for doing so.

“The primary objective of these legislative provisions is to protect the public from unscrupulous operators. And to prevent them from losing their hard-earned money,” said Makeke.

She stressed that asset preservation is not arbitrary.

Proceeds of unlawful activities

“It is important for the public to understand that the AFU does not preserve assets randomly. Assets are preserved only when believed to be proceeds of unlawful activities or instrumentalities of offences listed in Schedule 1 of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act,” she said.

The NPA has confirmed that a criminal case has been registered following threats against AFU and police officials involved in the matter.

Attempts by Sunday World to obtain the circulating video from Makeke were unsuccessful. She did not respond to messages requesting it.

Sunday World also reached out to MKP national spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela for comment. But he did not respond to the media query.

