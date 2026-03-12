NPA boss Andy Mothibi hounds prosecutors accused of interfering in cases

New National Director of Public Prosecutions Adv Andy Mothibi has ordered an investigation into allegations that some prosecutors may have interfered with criminal investigations and prosecutions, raising fresh concerns about internal misconduct inside South Africa’s prosecuting authority.

Mothibi disclosed the allegations during his first media briefing since taking office, saying the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) had received “concerning reports” about possible interference in cases handled within the commercial crimes environment in Gauteng.

“We have received concerning reports of allegations against some of the prosecutors regarding possible interference with investigations and prosecutions of certain cases in the commercial crimes environment in the Gauteng local division,” Mothibi said.

Vow to strengthen ethics

The NDPP said the allegations were being taken seriously and would be investigated as part of efforts to strengthen ethics, accountability and public confidence in the prosecuting authority.

The revelation comes as Mothibi undertakes what he described as a “situational analysis” of the NPA following his appointment, reviewing the organisation’s people management systems, governance structures, business processes and risks.

His early assessment of the institution has focused on identifying weaknesses that could undermine the NPA’s mandate to prosecute crime “without fear, favour or prejudice”.

While Mothibi did not name the prosecutors involved or the specific cases affected, the disclosure is likely to raise alarm within legal and political circles, given the critical role prosecutors play in safeguarding the integrity of criminal proceedings.

The allegations emerge against the backdrop of heightened scrutiny over the NPA’s ability to prosecute complex corruption and commercial crime cases following the state capture era.

‘Rebuilding trust a challenge’

Public frustration has grown over the slow pace of accountability in many high-profile corruption matters, despite extensive findings made by the Zondo commission.

Mothibi acknowledged that rebuilding trust in the criminal justice system remained a key challenge for the prosecuting authority.

Strengthening governance and ethical standards within the institution is one of the priorities identified in the NPA’s strategic planning process.

The NDPP said the organisation was also focusing on filling critical vacancies and strengthening specialised units to improve its ability to handle complex prosecutions.

