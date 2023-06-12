NPA drops charges in Nomzamo tavern mass shooting

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has decided to withdraw criminal charges against the accused individuals in the tragic Nomzamo tavern shooting incident.

In a statement on Monday, NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwana said the decision follows an extensive analysis of the dockets related to similar tavern shooting incidents in Kliptown and Orlando in Soweto.

On July 14 2022, a devastating incident occurred at the Nomzamo tavern in Orlando, where unidentified gunmen unleashed a hail of bullets on unsuspecting patrons.

This senseless act of violence claimed the lives of 16 innocent individuals.

In the aftermath, six men were apprehended and brought before the Orlando magistrate’s court to face charges directly linked to the shooting.

However, according to Mjonondwana, the NPA has determined that there are no prospects of a successful prosecution in the case.

“The National Prosecuting Authority decided to withdraw criminal charges against all accused in the Nomzamo tavern shooting incident following thorough analysis of the contents of the dockets related to tavern shooting incidents around Kliptown and Orlando,” said Mjonondwana.

“The state will, however, continue with prosecution against Lepolesa Moshoeshoe on attempted murder charges in a Doornkop docket registered in September 2021, and Thembinkosi Kiviet on a murder charge registered with Orlando SAPS [SA Police Service] in April 2022.

“The NPA concluded that there are no prospects of a successful prosecution, as requests for further investigation were not complied with due to witnesses fearing for their lives or witnesses subsequently losing their lives.”

