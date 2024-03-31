NPA finds way to use dead witness’ evidence in Ace case

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is forging ahead with the evidence of a deceased witness in a bid to nail Ace Magashule and co-accused in their corruption, fraud and money laundering case involving a failed asbestos housing project in the Free State.

Advocate Tsuaeli, who was ranked second among the 80 state witnesses lined up to testify against the accused, passed away after a tragic car accident in May last year.

During a virtual case management meeting with Free State judge president Cagney Musi on Thursday, the prosecuting authority confirmed it had enlisted the services of forensic firm, FTI Consulting, to summarise all the evidence, including the affidavit of the late Tsuaeli.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content