NPA freezes R6m property in graft probe linked to judge Portia Phahlane

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has secured a preservation order to freeze a luxury R6-million property in Johannesburg as part of an ongoing corruption investigation involving Judge Portia Phahlane and several former and current law enforcement officials.

The NPA, through its Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU), confirmed that the High Court in Pretoria granted an order preserving the Hurlingham property, believed to have been purchased using proceeds of unlawful activities. The order effectively bars any sale, transfer, or dealing in the property pending the outcome of forfeiture proceedings.

According to the NPA, the luxury asset is allegedly linked to corruption, fraud and money laundering crimes under investigation by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), also known as the Hawks.

Illicit financial flows

The matter forms part of a broader case involving six accused currently before the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria. Among the accused are former high-ranking police officials, business figures and individuals allegedly connected to a church network implicated in facilitating illicit financial flows.

Investigators believe corruption-related benefits may have been channelled through intermediaries, with funds allegedly used to acquire assets, including the Hurlingham property. Evidence presented to court reportedly includes bank records, electronic communications, witness statements and documentary proof linking the funds to unlawful activity.

Authorities have also highlighted alleged meetings and transactions connected to locations in Brits, Nigel and Pretoria East, suggesting a coordinated scheme involving multiple entities and individuals.

‘No one is above the law’

In a statement, National Director of Public Prosecutions Adv Andy Mothibi stressed that no one is above the law, particularly those entrusted with positions of authority. He emphasised the need to preserve public confidence in the justice system, warning that corruption within institutions undermines trust and governance.

Mothibi further expressed concern about allegations that individuals regarded as community and moral leaders may have participated in corrupt conduct aimed at influencing judicial processes.

The NPA said the preservation order forms part of a wider effort to recover proceeds of crime and hold accountable all those involved in enabling corruption. Further legal proceedings, including potential forfeiture applications, are expected as investigations continue.

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