NPA halts prosecution in deadly Emmarentia road rage case

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has decided not to proceed with the prosecution of a 58-year-old man accused of a deadly road rage shooting in Emmarentia, despite his brief appearance at the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court.

The suspect, who faces charges of murder and attempted murder, appeared in court after allegedly shooting and killing a fellow motorist who has been identified as Faisal UI Rehman (48) and wounding a female passenger (Tehseen Zahara Faisal) during a violent confrontation on Sunday.

The incident reportedly stemmed from a minor collision between two vehicles, which escalated into a fist fight before gunfire broke out. The male victim Rehman died at the scene, while the injured woman Faisal was taken to hospital, where she is currently recovering.

‘Case is effectively on hold’

However, outside court, NPA spokesperson Magaboke Mohlatlole said prosecutors have, for now, declined to move forward with the case.

“After careful consideration of the evidence in the alleged incident which occurred in Emmarentia, the NPA decided not to proceed with the case pending further investigation,” Mohlatlole said.

The decision means the case is effectively on hold while investigators gather more evidence. The NPA has indicated that prosecution could resume should additional information strengthen the case.

“This decision follows a thorough assessment of the evidence currently before the prosecution. It was determined that further investigations are required to ensure that all relevant facts are properly canvassed before a decision to prosecute can be made.”

The matter remains under active investigation, and the NPA has directed that additional evidence be gathered to strengthen the case. Once the investigation has been finalised, a decision will be taken on whether to proceed with prosecution.

Minor fender-bender

Commenting immediately after the incident on Sunday, Gauteng police spokesperson Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the man was killed after a minor fender-bender on Barry Hertzog Avenue turned into a fist fight, then a shooting.

“It is alleged that a female passenger, suspected to be the wife of one of the drivers, went to get a firearm from the car, and the second driver also pulled out his firearm, resulting in a shooting which claimed the life of the husband, leaving the other driver and the female passenger injured,” Nevhuhulwi said.

“The police will be investigating a case of murder and attempted murder.

“The public, especially drivers, is urged to always abide by traffic rules and exercise patience while using public roads to avoid road rage situations,” she said.

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