NPA probes ‘fake’ document circulating on social media

A document circulating on social media, allegedly from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) asking the police not to enroll drug matters, has drawn condemnation.

The NPA has since come out to clear the air after the document went viral on Monday.

NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said the crime-fighting agency is investigating the “fake” document, saying the director of public prosecutions (DPP) in Eastern Cape did not issue an instruction.

“The DPP, Barry Madolo, has never issued such an instruction. The document headed ‘Guidance To SAPS’, where it is purported that he has issued instructions not to enroll drug matters, is false,” said Tyali.

“The NPA wishes to allay the fears of the public, justifiably raised by the document, and make a commitment that there will be consequences should anyone be found to have improperly and mischieviously caused panic.”

The chief prosecutor for the Mthatha cluster under whose letterhead the letter is written is also not aware of the document.

“The NPA works closely with SAPS and if such shocking ‘guidance’ had been brought to its management, they would have raised it with the DPP, and such has not happened.”

