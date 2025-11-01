NPA searching for witness to help nail Eastern Cape spokesperson

The Eastern Cape government has spent more than R18-million on former health department spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo since his appointment, according to figures revealed by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on Thursday.

Kupelo faces fraud, forgery, and uttering charges for allegedly using a former schoolmate’s matric certificate to land a government job over 20 years ago.

The state requested the postponement to secure a new witness expected to testify on the financial losses the department suffered during Kupelo’s tenure.

At the last hearing, the court rejected the state’s bid to use an affidavit from a deceased witness who had detailed Kupelo’s earnings.

According to NPA regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali, the figure stood at over R18-million last year. And the penalty could be steep.

“We need someone who can testify to the authenticity of the document, that it shows exactly the amount that we are alleging has been paid to Mr Kupelo,” said Tyali.

Total could be higher than R18m

He added that the total could now be even higher.

“It can be more than the R18-million because he is still getting paid. He is getting over a million per annum, which means it’s about R19-million.”

The fraud case has been postponed to November 20, 2025 in the East London Commercial Crimes Court. A key witness is expected to testify.

Kupelo remains out on R30,000 bail.

He was arrested in April 2024 by the Hawks in the Eastern Cape for charges of fraud, forgery, and uttering.

It is alleged that during the month of March 2002, Kupelo applied for employment at the office of the Premier in Bhisho as a Communications Officer and was successfully employed in April 2002.

In November of the same year, he was allegedly appointed by the Department of Health in Bhisho. He was appointed as a Deputy Director of Communications.

Skills audit revealed he had no matric

It is further reported that in 2020, the department conducted a skills and qualifications audit. This was done on all employees appointed by the Department. It was established that during the time of his employment, Kupelo never had a matric certificate.

He instead allegedly submitted a fraudulent certificate during his employment.

The matter was referred by the Department of Health to the Hawks for a thorough probe. The probe confirmed the allegations.

