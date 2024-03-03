NPA threatens former boss for representing Brian Molefe

The NPA has threatened to report its former boss, Advocate Shaun Abrahams, to the Legal Practice Council (LPC) if he does not withdraw as one of the lawyers representing ex-Transnet chief executive Brian Molefe in his corruption case.

The NPA claims Abrahams, who is now practising as a criminal lawyer, is conflicted because of information he accessed when he was still the National Director of Public Prosecutions.

Parties involved in the Molefe case from inside and outside the NPA labelled the move as “dirty tactics” by the prosecuting authority to nail Molefe by hook or by crook.

