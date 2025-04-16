NPA will eat humble pie in asbestos trial, vows Ace Magashule

Edwin Sodi, a controversial businessman and tender tycoon, along with 16 other people and former ANC heavyweight Ace Magashule, returned to the Free State High Court on Tuesday for their trial.

The defendants are involved in a raging asbestos scandal worth R255-million that is revealing the shadowy side of government contracts.

As the state tightens the noose, Sodi’s charisma and ostentatious lifestyle are being scrutinised for alleged corruption and money laundering.

Of the 18 defendants in the asbestos roof removal trial, four have entered not guilty pleas.

In court, Sodi smiled casually while entering a not guilty plea to eight counts of corruption, which provoked online outrage.

Judge Phillip Loubser denied the motion for a postponement on Tuesday.

Push for trial within a trial

The trial focuses on a 2014 tender that was given to Diamond Hill Trading, owned by the late Ignatius Mpambani, and Blackhead Consulting, owned by Sodi.

Millions allegedly went to political figures and officials in exchange for the deal, which was supposed to remove asbestos, which causes cancer, from 300 000 homes in the Free State.

Sodi’s legal team, headed by advocate Lawrence Hodes, threw a curveball on Wednesday by contesting the state’s use of evidence from Sodi’s testimony before the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture.

In an attempt to test its admissibility, Hodes demanded a “trial within a trial”, which could delay the proceedings that are set to continue until June 23.

The state, undeterred, argued that the tender was irregularly awarded, with proper procedures tossed out the window.

Magashule wants to see justice done

The court took note of the application and is now moving forward with the accused’s pleading.

Magashule, the former premier of the Free State and a defendant on 13 counts, told reporters that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) would feel ashamed.

“I have always said that we are ready, and I have said: ‘Let heaven fall and justice be done.’ I hope South Africans and the entire globe will know the truth of why we are here.

“We might have to call people into the dock who said a lot of things about us, whether in the Zondo Commission or anywhere else.”

Also Read: Edwin Sodi back in court for high-stakes Free State asbestos trial

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content