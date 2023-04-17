NPA withdraws murder charge against Nandipha’s dad

The National Prosecution Authority (NPA) has dropped a charge of murder against Dr Nandipha Magudumana’s father Zolile Sekeleni.

On Monday, Sekeleni appeared at the Bloemfontein High Court along his daughter and two other co-accused and was granted a R10 000 bail.

Some of the conditions attached to Sekeleni’s bail including that he will be required to report to the Port Edward police station between 8am and 4pm once a week and is not permitted to leave the Port Edward area until his next court appearance on May 16.

The disgraced father and grandfather is accused of playing a pivotal role in the controversial escape of convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester.

At his initial court appearance last week, Sekeleni faced several charges including murder related to the burnt body found in Bester’s prison cell in May 2022.

According to Phaladi Shuping, NPA regional spokesperson, after reviewing additional evidence, there was no evidence linking Sekeleni to the murder charge.

“We said in the previous appearance that based on the investigation process that is under way, we cannot rule out the possibility of any of the charges being withdrawn,” said Shuping after the court proceedings on Monday.

“We received more evidence, hence we have taken a decision that we are not going to proceed with the charge of murder with regards to accused number two.”

Sekeleni now faces three charges of defeating the ends of justice, aiding and abetting a prisoner to escape, and fraud.

Meanwhile, three other accused in the matter including Magudumana, a former G4S employee Senohe Matsoara, and CCTV technician Tebogo Lipholo have been remanded in custody and are due back in for their bail applications on May 3 and 4, respectively.

The delay also allows Lipholo to secure legal representation as he is currently without one. He made a request for the court to assign legal counsel to him.

