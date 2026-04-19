NSF rocked by claims of unpaid stipends to desperate interns

More than 500 graduates who participated in a two-year internship programme facilitated by the Forek Institute of Technology and funded by the National Skills Fund (NSF) say they have not received their stipends for the last three months.

To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper