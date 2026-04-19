NSF rocked by claims of unpaid stipends to desperate interns

More than 500 graduates who participated in a two-year internship programme facilitated by the Forek Institute of Technology and funded by the National Skills Fund (NSF) say they have not received their stipends for the last three months.
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- Over 500 graduates took part in a two-year internship program by Forek Institute of Technology.
- The program is funded by the National Skills Fund (NSF).
- These graduates have not received their stipends for the past three months.
- The stipend delay is causing concern among the participating graduates.
- Full details of the story are available in the Sunday World e-edition.