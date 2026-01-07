NSFAS 2026 explained: Your next steps, key dates, mistakes to avoid

If you applied for the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) funding for 2026, this is the moment to pay attention. The hard part — applying — is done. What follows now is about timing, accuracy and knowing exactly what to do next.

Speaking in Pretoria on Tuesday, Dr Mugwena Maluleke, the scheme’s acting chairperson, gave details. He confirmed that all 2026 applications were processed before the end of 2025.

All 2026 funding applications processed

“NSFAS is pleased to confirm that we have processed all 2026 funding applications prior to the start of the academic year. This as committed to by 31 December 2025,” Maluleke said.

In total, 893, 847 students applied for funding. Of these, 593, 981 were female applicants, showing a strong and growing presence of young women in higher education. NSFAS also received 520, 545 applications from Sassa welfare beneficiaries. And 2, 551 applications from students with disabilities.

So what should applicants and parents do now?

Checklist

First: check your application outcome carefully.

Once NSFAS communicates your result, act immediately. If you are unhappy with the outcome, there is a clear appeals process. The appeals deadline is January 14, 2026. And NSFAS has warned that late appeals will not be considered. Appeals outcomes will be communicated by February 16. Supporting documents must be submitted within 30 days.

Second: register properly and on time.

Funding only becomes active when your university or TVET college submits correct registration data. NSFAS confirmed that the registration upload portal opened on January 5. If your registration details are wrong or incomplete, your allowances will be delayed. As Maluleke stressed, disbursements are based strictly on accurate information.

Third: understand when money will be paid.

NSFAS will make an upfront payment on February 1. This will cover the full book allowance and one month of meal, accommodation, travel and personal care allowances.

Details of payments

Universities are responsible for paying eligible students correctly. TVET students must ensure their banking details are accurate and verified. NSFAS will only pay allowances into students’ own bank accounts — not to colleges or third parties.

There are also clear warnings. Do not rely on rumours. Do not miss deadlines. And do not register late and expect instant payment. And do not enter unaccredited accommodation agreements, NSFAS will pay accommodation allowances directly to approved providers only.

To support institutions and students, NSFAS will deploy servicing administrators to all 26 universities and 50 TVET colleges from January 13 to March 31.

The message from NSFAS is simple but serious: follow the steps, respect the dates, keep your details correct. And your academic year can begin without unnecessary stress.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content