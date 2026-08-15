NSFAS board reinstated after court suspends administrator Mathebula’s appointment

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) Board has welcomed a Pretoria High Court ruling that temporarily suspends the appointment of an administrator and reinstates the board, allowing it to immediately resume its governance responsibilities.

In a statement issued on Friday, the board said the court granted interim relief in Part A of its application, pending the final determination of Part B, which seeks to review and set aside the administrator’s appointment.

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The board described the judgement as an important opportunity to restore stability within the institution and focus on its core mandate of providing financial assistance to qualifying students across South Africa.

“The NSFAS board will resume its duties with immediate effect and will focus on stabilising the institution, strengthening governance, and fulfilling its statutory mandate to provide financial assistance to eligible students across South Africa,” the board said.

Governance and accountability

The board acknowledged the various concerns and issues that have surfaced in the public domain regarding NSFAS and said these would be treated as a priority.

It said any wrongdoing, misconduct or unlawful conduct identified within the institution would be addressed through the appropriate legal and governance channels.

“Where any wrongdoing, misconduct or unlawful conduct is identified, appropriate action will be taken in accordance with the law and applicable governance processes,” the statement read.

Commitment to collaboration

The board also reaffirmed its commitment to working with Higher Education and Training Minister Buti Manamela and other stakeholders to address challenges facing NSFAS and the broader higher education sector.

The legal challenge, however, is not yet over. The board noted that Part B of the proceedings remains before the courts and concerns the review of the administrator’s appointment.

As a result, it said it would not comment further on the matter while litigation is ongoing.

The court’s final decision on Part B is expected to determine the long-term governance structure of the student aid scheme, which plays a critical role in funding higher education for hundreds of thousands of students nationwide.

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