NSFAS official holds senior role without verified qualifications

A junior official at the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) is alleged to have been seconded to act as a senior manager for student accommodation this year without proper vetting of her qualifications.

According to the NSFAS job advertisement dated May 23, 2025, the senior manager for student accommodation must hold at least an NQF Level 7 qualification in commerce, legal, property management or a related built environment field.

Candidates need seven years’ experience in property development or management, including five at management level.

A project management certification is required. and an NQF Level 8 qualification is preferred.

According to a reliable information obtained by Sunday World, Sivuyile Tshiwula, who has held various positions at NSFAS, has not produced any qualification beyond a National Senior Certificate.

An email sent between senior staff at the scheme confirms that she has not submitted any other qualifications besides her matric certificate for the job.

Tshiwula serves as office manager to acting CEO Waseem Carrim, but between April and November 1, 2025, she took on significant duties related to student housing.

Her role included engaging accommodation providers and participating in official communications and presentations.

Her involvement coincided with a period of heightened pressure on NSFAS to resolve accommodation disputes and stabilise its troubled payment systems.

Sunday World reported in March that stranded female students at the University of the Free State were forced to stay with their boyfriends due to lack of accommodation funding, while others had even resorted to prostitution to secure housing and buy food.

“The acting CEO Waseem has removed an executive, Ms Sibongile Mncwabe, who was responsible for student accommodation, and replaced her with his personal assistant who was made office manager by the previous CEO.

“The lady is called Sivuyile Tshiwula; she is now an acting senior manager for a government entity without qualifications,” the source told Sunday World.

Another source added: “There is no indication that this lady has even a diploma but has been given serious responsibilities.”

NSFAS spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi confirmed that Tshiwula had played a transitional role but insisted she no longer has any formal authority within the accommodation division.

“A senior manager for student accommodation was appointed on November 1, 2025, to head up the portfolio.

“Ms Tshiwula assisted the CEO during the transitional period and no longer has a formal role in student accommodation,” he said.

Mnisi would not confirm whether Tshiwula holds the qualifications required for the senior responsibilities she previously exercised. Instead, he cited privacy protections.

“All requisite human resources processes have been followed in the appointment of staff members at NSFAS.

“We are confident that since the appointment of the NSFAS board, the appointment of all employees has followed due process,” he said, referencing the Protection of Personal Information Act.

He emphasised that moving the accommodation portfolio to the CEO’s office earlier this year was strategic, not irregular.

“The decision was made under the period of administration to ensure stronger strategic oversight and more integrated management of this critical

area,” Mnisi said.

“Given the importance of the accommodation initiative in supporting student well-being and improving access, it was essential to centralise leadership and accountability at the highest operational level.”

He added that the shift was intended to improve coordination, accelerate implementation of the accommodation pilot project, and align with NSFAS’s commitment to “operational efficiency, strategic agility, and student success.”

