NSFAS says R3.6bn has been paid to universities for student allowances this year

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) says a total of R3.6-billion has been successfully disbursed to universities for allowance payments, while R679-million was disbursed to Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges for tuition payments.

“Upfront payments were made on 2 February 2026, with allowance disbursements to TVET college students scheduled for 13 February 2026, followed by a second disbursement on 27 February 2026, due to extended registration periods,” NSFAS Acting CEO Wassem Carrim said on Thursday.

Giving an update of NSFAS’s appeals process for the 2026 application cycle, Carrim reported that 91, 937 appeals have been lodged for the 2026 cycle.

Appeals receiving attention

To date, 10, 445 appeals have been approved; 27, 893 are in process; 3, 209 are awaiting documents. And 5, 407 have been rejected, 44, 983 have been closed, deleted, finalised or withdrawn.

The NSFAS Appeals process provides applicants and current beneficiaries with the opportunity to request a review of their application outcome should they feel that their circumstances have not been fully considered, or if additional information has become available that may affect their eligibility.

“NSFAS remains committed to processing all appeals fairly, transparently, and efficiently. We encourage all applicants to ensure that their contact information and supporting documentation are up to date. And to monitor communication from NSFAS regarding the status of their appeal.”

He also reminded students that once an outcome is communicated, they have a maximum of 30 days to finalise their appeal.

On student accommodation, Carrim emphasised that access to safe and suitable accommodation is fundamental to academic success, personal development and student well-being.

Student accommodation

To continually enhance the student accommodation process, the scheme is actively engaging closely with students, institutions, and key stakeholders. These include the Department of Higher Education and Training, the South African Union of Students (SAUS) and the South African TVET Student Association (SATVETSA). This is so as to ensure that accommodation criteria remain relevant, and that challenges experienced by students are addressed collaboratively.

In response to requests from institutions for additional guidance on accommodation, Carrim reported that NSFAS has developed a comprehensive guidance circular to clarify accommodation requirements and processes.

“For the upcoming academic year, higher education institutions participating in the student accommodation project will continue to have their accommodation payments managed directly by NSFAS. Institutions that have historically managed accommodation payments independently will maintain their current arrangements during this transitional period,” Carrim said.

According to the figures, a total of 194, 071 applications has been received across universities and TVET colleges. Of these, 55, 653 have been approved, 90, 794 are pending institutional review, and 53, 864 are awaiting landlord approval.

Engaging with landlords

Carrim said NSFAS continues to work closely with both institutions and landlords. This aims to expedite approvals and prioritise student needs and well-being.

Addressing recent concerns around accommodation at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) and other institutions, he clarified that CPUT manages accommodation independently.

He said NSFAS has engaged with the university to understand its challenges, including the wellbeing of NSFAS beneficiaries. And it will support the institution in remedying the situation.

Carrim also warned accommodation providers against housing students without confirming their NSFAS funding status and subsequently submitting claims, as well as relocating students without due process.

“NSFAS will take a zero-tolerance approach on these matters. NSFAS further encourages any students who may be facing issues with accommodation to report these to NSFAS via our official channels.”

Carrim confirmed that the allowances and accommodation rates for 2026 are currently under review. Adjustments to allowances and rates are informed by factors such as consumer price inflation, student academic progression, enrolment figures for first-time entering students, and budget allocations through the budget process.

He said NSFAS will recommend the 2026 rates once the budget allocations aligned with the National Budget process has been finalised.

