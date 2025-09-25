NUM accuses Radel of unfair pay, restroom monitoring

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) has accused Radel, a company that manufactures electrical components for industries including mining, of sexual harassment and racial discrimination.

The company has allegedly installed surveillance cameras in sensitive areas such as changing rooms and kitchens.

Senzo Mncwango, NUM PWV regional secretary, said a manager followed employees to the restroom on September 18 and 19 to monitor how long they spent inside.

Union slams acts of harassment

“These acts are gross violation of privacy, human dignity, and fundamental employee rights. We are outraged and stand in full solidarity with our members who have been impacted by this senseless act of injustice.

“This behaviour is a direct form of sexual harassment and racial discrimination, and we will not tolerate it,” said Mncwango.

Mncwango expressed disappointment at the treatment of workers, who he said stood by the company through tough times.

He said the union will not stand the ill-treatment of employees while they have stood firm and loyal to the company, claiming that some have risked their marriages.

He said they will continue to support NUM members and fight for safe and inclusive workplaces.

“The loyalty and resilience of Radel’s employees have been tested repeatedly. Even through challenging times that have impacted their personal lives. It is a travesty that their loyalty has been repaid with such disrespect,” said Mncwango.

Response to march by staff

It is believed that the treatment is as a result of the recent NUM march to Radel, where they handed over a memorandum of grievances.

The memorandum stated that the company discriminates against its employees based on union affiliation. It said when members ask for salary increases they would be asked to first resign from the union.

Some of the issues also include unfair grading, pay discrepancies, inequitable performance-based increases. As well as ill-treatment and micromanagement by supervisors – among other things.

Union members side-lined for pay increase

“There remains a persistent issue regarding the grading of employees under MIBCO and MEIBC frameworks. Employees performing the same duties are subjected to different grades and pay rates. The MEIBC exemption, which expired on 1 July 2024, is inexplicably still being enforced. With no action taken by the employer to rectify this irregularity.

“Although performance reviews are conducted annually for all employees, only non-union members receive performance-based salary increases. NUM members, on the other hand, receive a fixed 6% annual salary increase in July or September. This is regardless of performance. This unfair practice further entrenches inequality and discrimination,” reads the memorandum in part.

Diana van Rensburg, Radel finance manager, denied having cameras in the changing rooms. She said the recently installed cameras are in communal areas for security.

She told Sunday World that those with concerns should report the matters through internal grievance procedures.

“We categorically deny the allegation that cameras have been installed in employee changing rooms. Such an action would be entirely inappropriate and contrary to policies and legislation.

“The company strongly denies that any manager or executive has followed employees to the toilets to monitor their time. We understand the importance of employee dignity and privacy and would never condone such conduct.

“We have no limit on the time spent by employees in the restroom. As long as they only spend a reasonable and justifiable time in the restroom. Cameras were not installed to monitor time spent in the restroom,” said van Rensburg.

She said the matters they are accused of are treated seriously and investigated through formal procedures. These include racial discrimination, sexual harassment, and allegations on misconduct.

She emphasised that the locker with the camera was separate from the changing room.

