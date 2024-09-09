Number of confirmed Mpox cases in SA increases to 25

The number of positive Mpox cases in South Africa has risen to 25, according to national Health Department spokesperson Foster Mohale.

In a statement on Monday, Mohale said a 38-year-old man tested positive for Mpox when he sought medical care at a private healthcare facility in Cape Town on Wednesday.

The man’s positive test results came back on Friday last week.

He said the man has no recent international travel history or contact with a suspected or confirmed Mpox case.

Most cases detected in Gauteng

This brings the total number of positive Mpox cases in the country to 25 since the outbreak in May.

Three deaths have been recorded thus far from the disease, according to Mohale.

Out of the 25 positive cases, according to Mohale, 12 are in Gauteng, 11 in KwaZulu-Natal, and two cases had been detected in the Western Cape.

“The Department of Health calls for continued public vigilance as the country records one more laboratory-confirmed case,” said Mohale.

He said the patient sought medical assistance after he experienced typical Mpox lesions on the face, trunk, thorax and genitals, a headache, light sensitivity, a sore throat, and muscle pain.

“The patient was not admitted but urged to home-isolate while waiting for test results. The results came back positive on September 6.

“The outbreak response team in the province has been activated, and contact tracing and monitoring activities are ongoing.”

Common symptoms of Mpox

He said the patient is in a stable condition while recovering at home.

He said: “We urge all the identified and suspected contacts to cooperate with health officials during contact tracing for screening and possible diagnosis to prevent further transmission of this preventable and treatable disease.

“The healthcare workers understand the importance of confidentiality in managing reported and suspected cases of notifiable medical conditions.

“The risk of wider transmission remains low in the country, but anyone can contract Mpox regardless of age, gender, sexual orientation, and race.”

He explained further: “Some of the common symptoms of Mpox include a rash that may last for two to four weeks, fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, low energy, and swollen glands [lymph nodes].

“The painful rash looks like blisters or sores and can affect the face, palms of the hands, and soles of the feet.”