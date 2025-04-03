Number of Home Affairs deportations surge by 18% annually

The Department of Home Affairs has deported 46,898 undocumented immigrants in the past financial year. This is in an increase of 18% compared to the previous year’s 39,672.

This was revealed by Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber this week. He stated that the deportations were conducted in the financial year 2024/2025, which concluded on March 31, 2025.

Highest number in five years

The department said this was the highest number of deportations carried out in at least five years. It is also triple the number conducted in recent years.

Schreiber added that this marked an increase in the effectiveness of enforcement operations. And it demonstrates the department’s commitment to upholding the rule of law.

“It also flows from improved collaboration between the department, the Border Management Authority (BMA), the South African Police Service (SAPS) and local law enforcement. It further reflects the impact of joint initiatives like Operation Vala Umgodi.”

The most recent case was at Stilfontein in the North West. There, a number of undocumented migrants from Lesotho, Zimbabwe and Mozambique were apprehended. Some of these undocumented nationals operate as illegal miners at abandoned mines in the country.

Schreiber said the fact that Home Affairs now performs more than double the number of deportations conducted in a country like France, which has the highest rate of deportations in the European Union, sends a clear message to offenders that the days of impunity are over.

More deportations that Germany, France

“The deportations carried out by Germany (20,000) and France (22,000) combined during the same time period are less than the performance of South Africa’s Department of Home Affairs during the last 12 months.

“This improved performance, coupled with our digital transformation reforms that will automate entry-and-exit to prevent people from entering the country illegally through our ports of entry, is contributing to enhanced national security and trade facilitation.”

The total number of deportations for the past five years are:

2020/21: 14, 859

2021/22: 20, 093

2022/23: 22, 560

2023/24: 39, 672

2024/25: 46, 898

Illegal mining syndicates

Meanwhile, in January, Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu announced that the police are investigating the involvement of community members and NGOs in illegal mining activities during Operation Vala Umgodi in Stilfontein.

Mchunu explained that police suspect these groups may consist of several interconnected structures.

“They are not the movers; they are moved. Their role is to stay there. And it’s because they say they have been underground for four or six months without coming up.

“So, it’s clear that some of the people claiming to be from the community and offering aid are most likely part of the second layer. They are receiving minerals from those underground. We are investigating those people,” Mchunu said.

Visit SW’s YouTube Channel for our video content