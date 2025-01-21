Number of hospitalised Stilfontein illegal miners rises to 32

The number of extracted Stilfontein illegal miners admitted in hospital currently stands at 32. This is according to national police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe.

Mathe said the South African Police Services (SAPS) is working closely with the North West Department of Health in ensuring that health care is provided to illegal miners in police holding cells.

Arrested illegal miners receiving medical care

“On a daily basis, SAPS members conduct inspections at police holding cells. And those that require medical care are referred and admitted to a local hospital,” said Mathe.

“The number of those admitted in hospital has thus risen from nine on Monday, 13 January to 32 on Tuesday, 21 January 2025. All who are hospitalised are currently under police guard. The narrative that illegal miners are not receiving adequate medical care is thus refuted and devoid of truth,” said Mathe.

Meanwhile, the search for illegal mining kingpin, James Neo Tshoaeli continues. Commonly known as Tiger, police said he escaped from custody through the help of police officials, continues.

Mathe said Tshoaeli was extracted from Shaft 11 of the disused Buffelsfontein gold mine in Stilfontein last week. This was during government’s extraction operation of illegal miners holed underground.

She said Tshoaeli escaped with the help of police officers. The escape is said to have occurred between Shaft 11 and the Stilfontein Police Station holding cells.

Heads to roll over escape

“The acting Provincial Police Commissioner of North West, Major General Patrick Asaneng, has ordered maximum resources to be mobilised in finding an alleged kingpin who resurfaced from shaft 11 in Stilfontein last week. Asaneng has also warned that heads will roll once they find those officials who aided the kingpin to escape from police custody.

“Extensive investigations and tracing operations are underway to find those officials who aided his escape. According to records, Tiger was never booked into various other stations where some illegal miners are being kept. He is also not admitted at a local hospital for further medical care. The alleged kingpin and ringleader is a Lesotho national. And according to records, his name is James Neo Tshoaeli, but he is commonly known as Tiger,” said Mathe.

Mathe said Tshoaeli is being fingered in several statements as one of the ring leaders who controlled operations underground.

Escaped fugitive fingered in torture of illegal miners

He is also being accused by some illegal miners of being responsible for some deaths, assault and torture. These are alleged to have taken place underground, according to videos in police possession.

“He is also alleged to have hoarded and kept food away from other illegal miners. Major General Asaneng has expressed disappointment in what he terms as an embarrassment to the Vala Umgodi operation that has been running from December 2023. He has vowed to ensure that those responsible for this escape from custody are brought to book and that Tiger is found,” said Mathe.

“Tiger is a fugitive from justice and is considered dangerous. Members of the public are advised to share any information about his whereabouts with the Stilfontein police station.”

78 dead bodies retrieved

During government’s operation at the disused Buffelsfontein gold mine, 246 alive illegal miners were retrieved. They were all arrested, and 78 dead bodies were recovered.

Out of the 246 rescued men, 128 are Mozambicans, 80 Lesotho nationals, 33 Zimbabweans and five are South Africans.

