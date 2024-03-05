Numsa dares MPs to release documents on ‘R51’ sale of SAA

MPs in the public enterprises portfolio committee should be fearless and share the documentation Minister Pravin Gordhan provided on the sale of 51% of SAA to Takatso Consortium, the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) says.

In a statement on Tuesday, Numsa urged MPs to reveal details and provide answers to the public.

Committee members are investigating Takatso’s selection as the preferred equity partner to own a majority stake in the airline.

The demand follows allegations of corruption and mismanagement surrounding SAA’s sale.

Since a significant portion of a state-owned entity is being transferred to a private consortium, Numsa argues that the public needs to know the details.

Gordhan’s arrogant behaviour

Said Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola: “Numsa has also noted the belligerent and arrogant attitude that Pravin Gordhan has had in relation to this deal.”

Hlubi-Majola said Gordhan had reportedly tried to strong-arm the committee into signing a non-disclosure agreement before accessing the documents.

“Gordhan has not been forthright and has deliberately been hiding information about this deal after he seemingly single-handedly picked Takatso as the preferred equity partner without following any transparent public process.”

Takatso won the 51% stake in SAA just six weeks after the airline emerged from its business rescue. Takatso then promised to inject R3-billion into SAA, but that had not yet happened.

“The media has reported that SAA was sold for a meagre R51, and this is why the deal must be investigated.

“Numsa has noted that the minister had the audacity to demand that MPs sign non-disclosure agreements when dealing with documentation. He also requested that the meeting be held in secret.”

Behaving like a common criminal

Hlubi-Majola said this was an outrageous demand and must be condemned with contempt.

“It is ironic that Gordhan, who built his reputation on good governance and integrity, is behaving like a common criminal by refusing to publicly disclose information regarding the sale of SAA,” she said.

She said what the trade union knew was that the airline was not profitable and had shown that it was financially viable.

In other words, it showed that it did not need the government to bail it out.

So why, she asked, was it important to continue with an equity partner for SAA?

She said Gordhan simply gave away the airline to Takatso Consortium, which promised to invest R3-billion over three years, but no money has been paid so far.

“So why have they been chosen to be an equity partner? Is it possible that other buyers were willing and able to pay money for the airline? If so, who are they, and why were they not considered for the deal?

“We have the right to know what process [the department] followed in shortlisting Takatso as the preferred partner above all other potential bidders.”

Numsa demands answers

Hlubi-Majola said the public deserved answers because SAA remained a publicly owned entity.

The committee was due to meet on Wednesday, she said, adding that Numsa demanded that all documentation be shared with the public.

“We also demand that any future meetings on this be made public, and we reject any secrecy,” she said.

“We reject any attempts by Gordhan to compel parliament into rubber-stamping his irregular behaviour. We demand answers to the SAA deal, and we demand them now!”

