Nurses traumatised after patient takes own life at North West clinic

Nurses at Mabeskraal Clinic in the North West were shocked after a patient was discovered hanging from a tree inside the clinic yard following consultation.

According to Reuben Molete, the provincial secretary of the Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa), the patient arrived at the clinic’s trauma unit at 4am, complaining of an acute stomach discomfort.

Molete said the professional nurse on duty conducted the requisite clinical examination and intervention.

Hung himself outside as he was being prepared for transfer

He said the patient’s condition showed no signs of recovery. As a result, it was decided that he be referred to Moses Kotane Hospital for advanced care.

“While the nurse stepped away briefly to collect a referral letter as part of the transfer process, the patient tragically took his own life within the clinic premises.

“This happened while the remaining clinical staff, a second professional nurse and an enrolled nursing assistant, were attending to a maternity case in another section of the facility. One security officer was also on duty at the time,” he said.

Molete said the incident sent shockwaves through the clinic and the broader healthcare community.

Denosa sends condolences

“Denosa extends its heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased during this incredibly difficult time. We also stand in full solidarity with the healthcare professionals who were on duty and who have been deeply affected by the incident.”

Molete said even though the nurses were safe, they need proper counselling.

“We acknowledge and support the legal and procedural investigations that may follow. Accountability is an essential component in building public trust.

“However, we must emphasise the urgent need to prioritise the emotional and psychological well-being of the healthcare workers involved,” he said.

Denosa called on the provincial health department to activate the Employee Assistance Programme without delay. To also ensure that affected staff were offered professional trauma counselling and psychosocial support.

Broader mental health issues

“This incident also highlights several critical issues that require urgent attention. The tragic loss of life points to a broader mental health challenge in our communities. Primary healthcare facilities need to be better equipped to identify and manage mental health emergencies. Particularly during after-hours service,” he said.

He urged the department to beef up its staff members. At the time the incident happened, there were only two nurses, one assistant, and one security officer on duty at night. He said this on its own showed that the staffing levels weakness at Mabeskraal Clinic. They were not adequate to manage multiple patients across departments safely. This placed both patients and healthcare workers at risk.

“This tragic incident must serve as a wake-up call. The conditions under which healthcare professionals are expected to perform need urgent attention. They often work under immense pressure and with minimal support,” said Molete.

Sunday World sent questions sent to the North West Department of Health spokesperson Tshegofatso Mothibedi. At the time of publishing there had not been any response.

