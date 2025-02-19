NW Gambling board suspends staff over missing tender documents

The North West Gambling Board said it had launched an investigation into the disappearance of the tender documents related to the appointment of a service provider from its Mahikeng Head Office.

According to the acting corporate relations manager Lerato Mokgoje, the missing documents contained tender bids from various service providers to provide services to the Board.

“These bids were stored in four boxes within a walk-in safe of which two of the boxes were removed. The board believes that individuals accessed the safe and removed the documents without management approval or knowledge,” she said.

Mokgoje said that upon discovering that the documents were missing during the Auditor General’s annual audit, the board swiftly reported the incident to the police.

She said it was suspected that the documents were removed from the premises during the last quarter of the 2023/2024 financial year.

Mokgoje said as a proactive measure to assist the investigation, all employees and management were made to participate in voluntary polygraph tests.

The Accounting Authority of the Board, Boitumelo Qalinge, condemned the incident.

“Misconduct of such nature cannot be tolerated from those employed to serve the citizens of the North West Province and the country at large.

“The North West Gambling Board has zero tolerance towards corruption, gross misconduct and criminal acts,” Qalinge said.

The board said criminal charges are expected to be filed against individuals identified as primary suspects in the case.

The North West Gambling Board is an entity of the provincial Department of Economic Development, Environment, Conservation, and Tourism and was established to regulate gambling in the province.

Last year, it was reported that North West’s new MEC for Economic Development, Environment, Conservation and Tourism has asked the province’s gambling board to resign, leaving the entity in turmoil.

Bitsa Lenkopane informed North West gambling board chairperson Vuyo Peach and “all individual members to voluntarily resign”, in a letter dated 4 July last year.

“In the event the chairperson and members of the board hold a contrary view to resigning, they should furnish [me] with the reasons within a 48-hour period. “Failure to heed this advice will lead the MEC to exercise her legislative powers in dealing with the situation,” read the letter.

