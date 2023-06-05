Nzimande denounces ‘barbaric, shameful’ murder of MUT lecturer

Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation Blade Nzimande is expected the visit the family of slain Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) lecturer Shan Dwarika.

Addressing the media on Monday, Nzimande said Dwarika’s murder is shameful and barbaric.

“I denounce such barbaric and shameful act against Dwarika and any other person. I am equally concerned about the number of our university and TVET college employees who die at the hands of criminals,” Nzimande said.

“We will continue to work with law-enforcement agencies to ensure that the perpetrators of such crimes are arrested.

“We cannot continue another day harbouring such disgraceful people who take the lives of others with impunity.”

The minister also welcomed the arrest of two suspects on Sunday, saying he trusts that the criminal justice system will ensure the prosecution of all those responsible for this dastardly act.

The 61-year-old lecturer’s body was found in the bushes in Inanda on Saturday afternoon after he went missing for more than a week from Sea Cow Lake in Durban, where he was attending to repairs on one of his properties.

Dwarika was an electrical engineering lecturer at MUT.

MUT spokesperson Mbali Mkhize said Dwarika was a hardworking, dedicated and compassionate person.

“It’s shameful that his life got taken away in a different environment by young people, though they are the same age as the students whose lives they have changed,” said Mkhize.

CCTV footage showed the lecturer being forced into a vehicle by three men a week ago.