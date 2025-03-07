The incidence of active pulmonary tuberculosis (PTB) and silicosis among gold miners remains high, but recent years have seen a slow decline in the rates of both diseases, according to a recent study.\u00a0 The findings from the study titled Surveillance of Occupational Lung Diseases at Autopsy in South African Miners, 2021\u00a0suggest that this drop may be attributed to improved silica dust control measures, better living conditions, and the rollout of antiretroviral therapy (ARTs). Annual pathology surveillance The study is based on the annual Pathology Computerised Pathology Automation System (PATHAUT) surveillance report.\u00a0 The Pathology Division of the National Institute for Occupational Health (NIOH), a division of the National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS), examines the cardiorespiratory organs of deceased miners and ex-miners.\u00a0 According to the lead author Thembi Mashele, the research aimed to assess the prevalence of occupational respiratory diseases in miners at autopsy in 2021 and highlight key trends for South Africa.\u00a0 In 2021, 546 cardiorespiratory organs from deceased miners and former miners in South Africa were examined. The autopsies were conducted on 303 (55.5%) Black miners, 241 (44.1%) White miners, and two (0.4%) mixed-race miners.\u00a0 The miners had an average age of 51.6 years, while White miners were slightly older than the Black miners.\u00a0 Rates per region Most of the cases came from Gauteng, followed by the North West province.\u00a0 The deceased miners worked in various mining sectors. Majority had experience in the gold mining industry. Emphysema, active PTB, and silicosis, were the most frequently occurring occupational diseases diagnosed at autopsy.\u00a0 The research revealed that the current active PTB rate was 137 cases per 1, 000 autopsies. This is higher than the 1995 rate of 93 per 1, 000.\u00a0 Rates of silicosis in Black and White miners remained above 200 per 1, 000 compared to 182 per 1, 000 in 1995.\u00a0 Research revealed that the number of autopsies conducted at the NIOH has declined over the years. It peaked in 1995 with 4, 003 cases compared to 546 in 2021. The study also found that there has been a drop in the number of miners coming to autopsy. This may reduce access to compensation for families.\u00a0 \u201cThis decrease also hinders the documentation of detailed findings for the surveillance and research of respiratory diseases associated with mining and environmental exposures.\u201d Asbestos mining Mashele stated that asbestos mining ended in South Africa in 2002. However, due to the long latency of asbestos-related diseases, we can expect respiratory issues among miners exposed to asbestos for some time to come. Meanwhile, environmental asbestos exposure-related cases will also be expected. This as asbestos remains in the environment and buildings. The government provides compensation to the families of deceased miners who have been diagnosed with certified compensable diseases.\u00a0 These include silicosis, coal worker\u2019s pneumoconiosis, mixed dust fibrosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer, PTB, asbestos-related diseases, and progressive systemic sclerosis excluding skin-related conditions. \u201cDue to a decline in numbers seen over the years, we hope to raise awareness. Healthcare professionals and the public need to know about the surveillance of occupational respiratory diseases. They also need to know the key trends observed since 1975.\u201d\u00a0 Records date back to 1975 Since 1975, demographic information, clinical causes of death, occupational histories, and pathological findings related to the cardiorespiratory organs of all examined miners and former miners have been documented in a computerised PATHAUT database.\u00a0 By the end of 2021, this database contained a total of 115, 339 records. The study has recommended a continued policy implementation to control dust in the mining industry. This led to reductions in the incidence of occupational respiratory diseases.\u00a0 Air monitoring Meanwhile, the researchers said the International Labour Organisation and the World Health Organisation\u2019s Global Programme for the Elimination of Silicosis efforts to eradicate silicosis by 2030 should be complied with by the mining sector.\u00a0 In addition, to adhere to requirements, they suggest that employers should continuously perform air monitoring. They should also submit regular reports to the Department of Mineral Resources. \u201cThe ongoing systematic monitoring of trends will support the evaluation of interventions. This includes the attribution of research in respiratory diseases confounded by smoking for compensation.\u201d\u00a0 \tSAnews.gov.za Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content