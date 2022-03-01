Officer delivers fourth baby in his 30-year police service

Roderick Middelkamp, a police officer in Kariega, has delivered a fourth baby since joining the force, shared Captain Andre Beetge, noting that often times police officers are seen by the public as “Jack of all trades”.

A proud Beetge said: “When a police officer reports for duty he/she dons on the cloak of a mother, father, social worker, law enforcer, and many times a gynaecologist. In most cases, no matter the circumstances, our men and women in blue emerge victorious by showing that we can do it.”

For Middelkamp, a 50-year-old policeman with more than 30 years of service in the SAPS, delivering babies while in police uniform seems to have become second nature to him.

In his latest intervention, Middelkamp came to the aid of a pregnant mother early on Tuesday morning.

Explained Beetge: “At about 4.20am, while busy with crime-prevention patrols, Warrant Officer Middelkamp was contacted by a distraught community member urgently seeking his assistance with a woman who was about to give birth at home.

“Immediately and without hesitation, the police officer rushed to a house in Goosen Street in Despatch. The 31-year-old mother-to-be was in the advanced stages of labour.

“Remaining very calm, he assured the mother that everything was going to be fine and, within five minutes, he adroitly delivered a baby girl. By the time the ambulance arrived, both mother and baby were fine.”

