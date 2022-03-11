Officer jailed for taking bribes from motorists

A patrol officer, who was nabbed for targeting the drivers of luxury vehicles for bribes, will spend the next two years in prison.

The 44-year-old Zahid Bhayat from Potchefstroom in the North West is believed to have stopped motorists driving expensive cars on the N12 between Klerksdorp and Potchefstroom.

This week he was found guilty of the offence and sentenced to imprisonment.

Police spokesperson Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso said Bhayat would threaten his victims with arrest for speed violation, but subsequently demand a payment of no less than R2 000 to cancel the speed reading.

He said the Hawks’ serious corruption investigation unit followed up on multiple grievances and launched an investigation into the matter.

“On 12 December 2017, Bhayat was arrested and was later released on R2 000 bail. Thereafter, he made a series of court appearances until he was sentenced, on Thursday, to four years’ imprisonment, half of which was suspended for five years,” said Rikhotso.

“As a result, he will serve an effective two-year imprisonment.”

