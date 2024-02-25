Officials at Thabo Bester prison jump ship amid probe

Seven G4S officials, who were facing a probe, have jumped ship, and five more are on suspension, with one official having been dismissed, an internal observation report has revealed.

At least 13 officials from the scandal-ridden private prison, Mangaung Correctional Centre, where Thabo Bester escaped, are facing the music for “improper dealings with inmates”.

An internal observation report by the department of correctional services official, seen by Sunday World, paints an ugly picture of the facility.

