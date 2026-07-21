Old Mutual employee alleges bullying, intimidation by manager while on sick leave

An Old Mutual employee in QwaQwa, Free State, has accused her line manager of bullying, intimidation and threatening her with dismissal while she was recovering from serious injuries sustained in a car crash.

A financial adviser at the financial services firm, said she was left traumatised after her branch manager allegedly arrived unannounced at her home and demanded that she return to work despite being on approved sick leave following surgery for a fractured leg.

The employee was involved in a car crash on May 18 and was admitted to Busamed Harrismith Private Hospital, where she underwent surgery performed by orthopaedic specialists.

According to medical records seen by Sunday World, she was initially booked off from May 22 to July 10. Her sick leave was later extended to run until August 11 to allow for further recovery.

‘It’s really not acceptable’

The employee alleges that during her recovery, her line manager (name known to Sunday World) who works at the Old Mutual branch in Phuthaditjhaba, visited her home and insisted that she return to work despite her medical condition.

Following the incident, the employee sent an email to the line manager and the area manager, describing the encounter as distressing and saying it had left both her and her family traumatised.

In the email, she wrote: “I write this email regarding what happened this morning when you came to my place. You did not knock. When I was about to explain, you said you would not listen to me, and you even shocked my son with the way you spoke to me. I am not happy with the way you came into my home. If you want to dismiss me, it should be done in the proper way because I am not just sitting at home. My sick note stated that I should resume work on 10 July, subject to my doctor’s progress. It’s really not acceptable for you to come to my place in that manner.”

Speaking to Sunday World, the Old Mutual staff member said she could not understand why she was allegedly being pressured to return to work while still recovering from a fractured leg that required metal bolts and screws to be inserted.

“My line manager had the nerve to come and abuse me at home the same way she does at work while I was in pain. She had visited me before and always found me in bed, never carrying out household duties. What she did was completely unacceptable. Her conduct was also disrespectful towards me and my family in our own home,” she said.

Line manager disputes version of events

Responding to the allegations, Old Mutual said it takes claims of bullying and unfair treatment in the workplace seriously and does not tolerate such conduct.

Katleho Makhalemele, the company’s senior communications consultant, confirmed that the employee’s line manager visited her home on June 24 after being unable to reach her by telephone or WhatsApp.

“The purpose of the visit was to discuss and finalise an extension of the employee’s sick leave, which required further information from her. The line manager disputes the specific allegations regarding her conduct during the visit, including claims that she entered the home without permission or instructed the employee to return to work under threat of dismissal,” Makhalemele said.

No formal grievance from employee

He added that Old Mutual had not received a formal grievance from the employee.

“Should one be lodged, it will be fully and fairly investigated in line with our internal grievance procedures and applicable labour legislation, including the Labour Relations Act.

“As a matter of policy, we do not comment on the details of individual employee relations matters out of respect for the privacy of those involved. Where concerns are formally raised, they are considered and managed in accordance with the company’s established procedures and the principles of procedural and substantive fairness.”

Makhalemele said the company remains committed to maintaining a workplace free from bullying, harassment, victimisation and intimidation.

“Any conduct found to be inconsistent with our Code of Conduct or the law will be addressed through the appropriate channels,” he said.

Recently, there was widespread outcry over last month’s death of call centre agent, Gcina Dhladla. The 29-year-old passed away on duty at Cartrack Rosebank’s offices. Dhladhla was allegedly instructed to continue working despite informing a supervisor she was unwell. A probe was launched soon after.

Attempts to reach the Old Mutual line manager directly were unsuccessful at the time of publishing.

ALSO READ: Dhladhla’s passing at work: An ongoing toxic workplace regime

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