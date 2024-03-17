Old rape case haunts deputy president of MK Party

The case of rape opened against uMkhonto we Sizwe Party founder and deputy president Jabulani Khumalo is being used by his detractors within the party to question his eligibility for nomination as a candidate to parliament.

Khumalo, who is second on the leaked party election list behind party president, Jacob Zuma, escaped going to jail after a KwaZulu-Natal woman got him arrested for rape.

However, the case, which the woman opened at the Greenwood Park police station, Durban, on January 17, 2019, was not brought to trial after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) determined that there was insufficient evidence to secure a conviction.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content