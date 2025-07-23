Oldest Zulu royal family member dies in Ulundi hospital aged 102

The Zulu royal family and nation are in mourning after Princess Henrietta Zulu, the oldest family member of the royal court, passed away.

Princess Henrietta Zulu, aged 102, succumbed to her health issues at Nkonjeni Hospital on Tuesday morning.

She was a daughter of the late King Solomon KaDinuzulu, who had 58 wives, making him one of the kings with the most wives in Zulu history.

Moreover, Princess Henrietta was the sister of Princess Esther Zulu, who was the mother of Inkosi Ngamizizwe Madlala of the Madlala clan near the south coast of KwaZulu-Natal.

Prince Thulani Zulu, the royal spokesperson, expressed the profound loss of Princess Henrietta, describing her as an esteemed member of the Zulu royal family.

“His Majesty King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, the entire royal family, as well as the nation at large, mourns the loss of the beloved ‘Old Lady’,” Prince Thulani Zulu said.

“Our thoughts and condolences go out to the Khuzwayo family and the loved ones during this difficult time.

“We remember the princess with gratitude and respect for her lifelong contributions and unwavering dedication.”

A bridge between generations

Nontembeko Boyce, the Speaker of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature, who King Misuzulu occasionally refers to as his sister and who stood by him through challenging times, also sent her condolences to the family.

“On behalf of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature, I extend heartfelt condolences to the royal household, the Zulu nation, and in particular to His Majesty King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, to whom Princess Henrietta was a great-grandmother,” Boyce said.

“Princess Henrietta’s long life was one of quiet dignity and service, a bridge between generations. She carried the hopes and traditions of our people with grace and strength.

“Her wisdom and presence will be deeply missed, not only within the royal family but throughout the province and the nation at large.”

Madlala said Princess Henrietta was like a mother to them, as she nurtured them like their own biological children. “We will miss her love and care as the children of her elder sister,” Madlala said.

The princess will be laid to rest on Saturday at the Ulundi cemetery in northern KwaZulu-Natal after a service at St Joseph Church.

