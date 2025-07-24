One of Guptas’ Saxonwold mansions auctioned for R3.3m

One of the three Gupta family properties in Saxonwold, valued at R5.5-million, was sold for R3.3-million at a simulcast auction on Thursday.

The property is located at number 3 Saxonwold Drive in the high-end suburb of Saxonwold, Johannesburg.

It is a single-storey home with three bedrooms, a garage, and staff quarters. This property brings in monthly rates of R6 304.81 for the City of Johannesburg metropolitan municipality.

Park Village Auctions facilitated the auction, which began at 11am.

The simulcast auction put three Gupta properties in Saxonwold under the hammer.

A simulcast auction means that it is happening both physically at the Guptas’ Saxonwold compound and online simultaneously.

Properties cost millions of rands

The other two properties that were up for sale were one located at 5 Saxonwold Drive and another at 7 Saxonwold Drive.

The number 5 Saxonwold Drive property has a three-storey estate with eight bedrooms, five en-suite bathrooms, an indoor pool, a rooftop patio, and staff quarters.

The property is valued at R21.73-million and brings in R19 186.08 in monthly rates for the City of Johannesburg.

This property received a bid of R4-million but was not auctioned.

The property at number 7 Saxonwold Drive is a three-storey building with 17 en-suite bedrooms, a cinema, a beauty salon, a triple-volume foyer, a lift on every floor, and a rooftop.

It is valued at R36.86-million, and it received a bid of R3-million. The property was not auctioned. This sprawling abode brings in R29 433.78 a month in rates and taxes for the City of Joburg.

Identity of buyer not disclosed

Each of these three houses, etched into infamy as the “Saxonwold Shebeen,” opened for a walkabout for potential buyers on June 23 and June 30.

Together, the compound boasts 28 bedrooms, enough to accommodate a football team.

Auctioneer Clive Lazarus of Park Village Auctions said these were the last of the Gupta family assets up for disposal.

To enter the race, Lazarus said bidders had to pay R500 000 for property number five and number seven and R250 000 for property number three.

Lazarus said he cannot name the buyer of property number three because of the Protection of Personal Information Act.

