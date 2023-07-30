One person killed as fire gutted multiple shacks in Fleurhof

A fire broke out early on Sunday and claimed at least one life in an informal settlement near Fleurof.

Speaking to media Joburg Emergency Services (EMS) spokesperson Nana Radebe-Kgiba said that the emergency crew was alerted at 3am about multiple shacks on fire.

Radebe-Kgiba said: “While conducting search and rescue, the crews discovered a dead body.”

She said two fire engines and water tankers were dispatched to the incident.

Upon arrival, the emergency crew found that the blaze had already gutted homes.

The windy conditions and low pressure of water from nearby fire hydrants made it more difficult to douse the flames.

A preliminary investigation was underway, said Radebe-Kgiba, adding that the fire safety unit was tasked with determining the cause and where the fire started.

Metro officials were also on the scene to assist the affected families.

Radebe-Kgiba also made a desperate plea for communities to remain cautious.

“Communities are urged to take necessary precautions when using heating appliances and avoid leaving candles unattended,” she warned.

On Sunday, the affected community members could be seen searching through the rubble to grab and save their belongings.

Unconfirmed speculation on the ground, according to news reports, was that a couple got into a fight and their shack caught fire, which spread throughout the entire settlement.

A community leader who spoke to the media said: “It is just a rumor for now that the fire was caused by a fighting couple”.

The person said there was no official information yet on the cause of the fire.

“We are still waiting for an official report on what transpired; we were just woken up with news about the fire and rushed out to assist”.

The community leader said other community leaders were working on temporarily accommodating the affected families at a local community hall.

