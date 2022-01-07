REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Education

One SA launches a petition to end 30% matric pass mark

By Coceka Magubeni

Johannesburg- South Africa has been under scrutiny for years for a poor education system and pass rate, compared to other African countries.

Politician Mmusi Maimane’s party One South Africa has launched a petition to put an end to the 30% matric pass mark.

In a statement released by One SA, it is stated that the 30% pass mark hurts learners, the education system, and the economy.

One SA’s petition comes before the release of the 2021 matric results.

“We therefore have launched an online petition calling on Minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga to increase the matric pass mark to 50%. This must include the 2021 matric year results set to be released this month,” the statement read.

“We must equip our young people to compete and win in the global economy. And they can with quality education and this begins with upping the matric pass mark,” it further added.

Take a look at how some Twitter users reacted to the petition below: 

 

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here. 

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

 

Author

Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes