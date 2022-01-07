One SA launches a petition to end 30% matric pass mark

Johannesburg- South Africa has been under scrutiny for years for a poor education system and pass rate, compared to other African countries.

Politician Mmusi Maimane’s party One South Africa has launched a petition to put an end to the 30% matric pass mark.

In a statement released by One SA, it is stated that the 30% pass mark hurts learners, the education system, and the economy.

One SA’s petition comes before the release of the 2021 matric results.

“We therefore have launched an online petition calling on Minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga to increase the matric pass mark to 50%. This must include the 2021 matric year results set to be released this month,” the statement read.

“We must equip our young people to compete and win in the global economy. And they can with quality education and this begins with upping the matric pass mark,” it further added.

Take a look at how some Twitter users reacted to the petition below:

I dont see how a higher pass rate is going to solve anything, we will just have more kids re-doing matric over and over, and no space to teach them all in our schools.. we need to focus on the quality of our education in public schools, not the pass rate! – End 30% Matric — ❤ Lauren (@ShesABadass_xo) January 7, 2022

That's why we have so many local artists this days 😹💔 end 30% matric pic.twitter.com/rY6Q0NUTJ7 — Blessing🦋 (@Blessin88564933) January 7, 2022

I agree with this End 30% Matric pass, take it down to 10%. That's what our politicians are giving us. pic.twitter.com/PLHqjuclzX — sonke varara (@umVarara) January 7, 2022

How do you expect them to pass with good marks while they were studying without electricity?

End 30% matric — Kgabo Kwenaite (@Kroniik_) January 7, 2022

South Africa already has a reputation for having a poor education system, particularly in the fields of mathematics and science, and the low pass mark is often cited as one of the biggest problems, as it sets the bar quite low in assessment. End 30% matric pass mark! — The Great Venda (@JustJamal_) January 7, 2022

What's the use to END 30% Matric without jobs pic.twitter.com/R4d9of5HXw — Travis kay⚪ (@Kutlwano_mekgw) January 7, 2022

"END 30% Matric" how do you expect a learner who does not know 70% of subject content to pass and be accepted by tertiary institutions, obviously that person will spend 6 to 7 years wasting NSFAS money on a 3 years diploma. — musanda ha Tshivhasa🇿🇦 (@musandatshivhas) January 7, 2022

This End 30% Matric doesn't make any sense when the learning system in townships is so horrible — ZaMangethe (@uMaZwane) January 7, 2022

30% Requires No Effort Dear Minister Of Education What Were You Doing 2021?

End 30% Matric 💔 — Natty Mbo🇿🇦 (@NattyZay) January 7, 2022

Matric Must Be The Whole Year Camp, Since Our Government Is Failing To Solve Problems Against Matric Learners

End 30% Matric Is So Disappointing To Us — Natty Mbo🇿🇦 (@NattyZay) January 7, 2022

End 30% Matric – because it makes no sense to say; 'It's OK not to know 70% of the curriculum.' Mediocre! — The Tiger (@WacxionTiger) January 7, 2022

They shouldn't just END 30% matric pass rate… They should also end all the unnecessary Varsity courses cause either way unemployment won't end in South Africa🤞Load shedding should never be an excuse..We've studied before using a candle or a flash light.Aii 2k's are just lazy🙄 — Lollipop🍭Maboe❤ (@LollipopMaboe) January 7, 2022

END 30% Matric they say….what about those schools from the townships and rural with no resources at all? I'm not against it just asking….. — Zethu💞 👑 (@MsNtfulini) January 7, 2022

50% should be the pass mark on every subject and 50% in 60% or 70% of the registered subjects should promote the learner to the following grade. – END 30% Matric — S'thabiso OJ (@S_Jakaja) January 7, 2022

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author