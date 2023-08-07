Ongoing violent Cape Town taxi strike claims its first victim

The ongoing taxi strike in Cape Town has claimed one life and led to the torching of three Golden Arrow buses.

According to media reports, a motorist fired shots at a group of people throwing stones at passing vehicles near the Cape Town International Airport on Monday morning.

One person was shot dead and three others sustained injuries. A heavy contingent of police officers has since been deployed in response to a blockade of the Airport Approach Road.

Meanwhile, Golden Arrow confirmed that its buses were set alight by men believed to be striking taxi drivers.

The company has lost six buses to arson attacks since the strike began last week, each worth millions of rands. A bus driver was also shot and injured in Khayelitsha last week.

Despite securing a court interdict to stop acts of violence and intimidation, the violence is continuing.

Bronwen Dyke-Beyer, company spokesperson, said: “We lost two [buses] this morning on the N2 near Borcherds Quarry, where the taxi blockade was happening.

“Two buses were set alight there and then one was set alight at Govan Mbeki and Symphony Way Avenue.”

On Sunday, the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) met with the Western Cape provincial government to find ways to resolve the impasse.

However, their attempts hit another brick wall.

This means the stay-away will continue until Wednesday as planned.

Speaking on the sidelines of the National Dialogue on Coalition Governments in Cape Town on Wednesday, Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga said her department planned to meet with Santaco and the provincial government to resolve the matter.

Chikunga’s remarks came after Santaco members blockaded major highways and intimidated other motorists following the suspension of taxi services due to a stand-off with the City of Cape Town on various issues including the impounding of taxis.

She said at the time: “We have requested [a meeting with] the MEC for transport [in Western Cape] because we believe the department should lead and not the police.

“We have invited the national leadership of Santaco and their provincial and local leadership, so that we hear what the issues are and find solutions to those problems.”

