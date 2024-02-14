Only three of six victims of alleged Sunday serial killer identified

An investigation officer in the trial of a 21-year-old alleged Sunday serial killer has revealed that they have managed to confirm three DNAs of murdered sex workers. Test results of the other three came back inconclusive.

Investigating officer Sergeant Bongani Mbonambi said this while testifying in the Johannesburg High Court, sitting in the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

Admitted to all six murders

Sifiso Mkhwanazi, who came to court with ankle cuffs ankles, has admitted to killing all six of the sex workers. Mkhwanazi has, however, denied that the murders were premeditated.

Mbonambi said the DNA samples were taken from the identified bodies of Chihota Nyarai, Patricia Magaiza and Joyce Moyo. All were compared with those of family members, and all came back positive. Their bodies were found with condoms, which matched the accused’s DNA.

Other three bodies too decomposed

The other other unidentified bodies were decomposed beyond recognition, hence they were still unidentified.

Magaiza matched 99.8% with her mother’s DNA. Nyarai was 99.8% match with her daughter’s DNA. A phone that was found in the accused’s bag was linked to a phone box that Nyarai’s daughter had.

Her passport had her fingerprints that matched the body of the deceased. Moyo’s child [gender not mentioned] was also positively linked to her DNA at 99.97%.

Bodies kept for up to six months

Sunday World understands that investigations revealed that the bodies were kept at the panel-beaters for about three to six months.

Mbonambi said: “The premises has dustbins, and in this time they went missing one by one (sic). The bodies were later discovered in the dustbins on the premises on October 9.”

Mbonambi dismissed the accused’s admission, stating that he did not defeat the ends of justice.

“We do not accept that the accused said he did not defeat the ends of justice. He needed to transport the bodies to the place the dustbins went missing one by one to conceal the bodies. The bodies were found inside the bins,” he said.

Fishing for victims

Mbonambi described Mkhwanazi’s alleged actions as going to the fish pond, as he kept on going to pick up sex workers.

He disputed Mkhwanazi’s version that the murders were not premeditated.

Mbonambi said all bodies had commonalities when they were discovered.

“The common thing is that [they] are tied. I am showing you this picture because the accused made an admission denying premeditated murder,” he said.

He said that all of the deceased were found tied with rope either to the front or back, and on the mouth and legs as well.

Sunday World understands that the investigation concluded that these women were tied by the accused. The purpose was for them to be raped repeatedly and to keep them from escaping and screaming for help.

He questioned: “If you have already choked them to death, why would you tie the lifeless up?”

DNA on condoms linked accused to the 3 deceased

Mbonambi revealed to the court that a number of condoms were found in a room upstairs. DNA taken from the condoms linked the accused to three of the decreased.

He told the court that the caretaker arrived at the building one day and found the floor wet. He later went to thank the cleaner for cleaning the room and stairs. But the cleaner told the 21-year-old caretaker that she did not cleaned the said area, the accused did.

When the cleaner initially got the job at the panel beaters, she used to clean the room. However, when she learned that the room was not being used by them, she stopped cleaning it.

Vacant room was used as slaughterhouse

Mbonambi confirmed that the room upstairs was a vacant room that was not being used. He labelled it a slaughterhouse before the bodies were dragged down the stairs.

He also revealed that the key witness in the case could not be traced.

Judge Cassim Moosa postponed the trial to Monday as the defence lawyer Vuyo Maqetuka cited ill-health.

Moosa told remaining sex workers who were set to testify that they were no longer needed as witnesses in the trial.

However, they are allowed to sit in the gallery to watch the rest of the trial.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content