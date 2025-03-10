Only time will tell if MP’s jump from Parly to radio was wise

Former EFF member of parliament and spokesperson, Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, made his debut as a radio presenter on Power FM this week, which got many people talking.

Some are arguing that he must hang up the microphone and go back to politics as radio isn’t for him, while others are suggesting that he is on the right path, he must just be given enough time.

Whether he has made a right choice about his career outside politics, time will tell.

Dr Ndlozi proof positive knowledge is power

Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, now gracing the airwaves as the charismatic host of Power Talk on Power FM, is the latest poster child for the transformative power of education.

You see, while some politicians vanish into the annals of “whatever happened to?” the good doctor is proving that brains and books are the ultimate backstage pass to enduring relevance.

Education, my friends, is like the magic wand of life; it opens doors you never knew existed and keeps you from being swept into the forgotten corners of yesterday’s news.

As many former political figures find themselves adrift in the sea of obscurity, Ndlozi’s academic credentials have anchored him firmly in the public eye.

Not only does this make him a bona fide renaissance man but it also reminds us all that knowledge goes a long way.

While fame may flicker and fizzle, education makes you sparkle forever. Stay in school, folks; it’s the smartest move you’ll ever make. Cheers!

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content