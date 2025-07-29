Operation Dudula, March & March movement to shut down Durban on Friday

Thousands of frustrated South Africans, led by outspoken former radio star Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma and Operation Dudula’s Zandile Dabula, are planning to take to the streets this Friday in a protest against the surge of undocumented immigrants.

The protest, themed “March and March Until We Win” and driven by the hashtags #DoIt4YourCountry, #DoIt4TheirFuture, #OperationDudula, #PutSouthAfricansFirst, and #Abahambe, will coincide with the start of Women’s Month, giving the march added symbolic weight.

“This is not a political rally but a battle for the soul of South Africa. Our jobs, hospitals, schools, and businesses are collapsing under the weight of illegal immigration.

“Our government has failed us. There’s no political will to act, and that is why we are taking to the streets.

“We simply want our country back. Now it’s up to the people to take back what’s rightfully ours,” said Ngobese-Zuma.

Ngobese-Zuma said the march is a direct response to the government’s failure to curb illegal immigration.

“We’re disappointed that our government is silent on this matter; hence, we’ve decided to act ourselves.

“If the government cannot fix our country, South African citizens will stand up and fix it. We call upon men and women of all races and backgrounds to join us and fight for the future of our country.”

Memorandum of demands

Marchers will gather at King Dinizulu Park at 7am and begin marching to Durban City Hall at 9am, where a memorandum of demands will be handed over to provincial government leaders.

Community leaders and advocacy groups are arranging transport for participants from provinces including Gauteng, Limpopo, and the Eastern Cape, with a significant number of women expected to travel to Durban for the demonstration.

The organisers have confirmed that they are working closely with the South African Police Service to ensure security and safety for all attendees.

The protest comes as illegal immigration and border control have become highly contentious topics in South Africa, with mounting calls for stricter enforcement and better resource management.

The demonstration is expected to draw national attention and could increase pressure on government officials to address the organisers’ demands.

